Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

03-05-07-25-37-39

(three, five, seven, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

