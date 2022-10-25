Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year to pump more money into public schools. Beshear said his proposals are intended to overcome teacher shortages, better prepare preschoolers for kindergarten and help students to catch up and thrive. “The things we’re talking about today are not red or blue issues,” Beshear said in pitching his plan at a news conference. “They’re our children.” The governor reoffered his priorities about a week after statewide test scores showed fewer than half of Kentucky students tested were reading at grade level. Even lower across-the-board scores were posted in math, science and social studies.

