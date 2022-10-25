ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

What Bears Coach Told Team Following Shocking Win Vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears walked into Foxboro and punched the New England Patriots in the mouth Monday night. Whether it be winning the turnover battle (+3), keeping a stranglehold on time of possession (37:14), displaying offensive dominance on third down (11-of-18) or just flat out showing more urgency than their opponent, Monday night’s victory will likely be viewed as a building block for the Bears as they attempt to string together some wins moving forward. The Bears had a plan heading into their matchup with the Patriots and they stuck to it.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start Rest of Season

The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Matt Ryan for backup Sam Ehlinger, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This news will come as a shocker for most. Ryan has struggled in his first season with the Colts, leading the league in interceptions with nine through seven games. Still, this never felt like an option based on Ryan’s hefty contract. Head coach Frank Reich mentioned a right shoulder injury to Ryan but stated that he would have made this decision regardless. It’ll be the start of the Sam Ehlinger era for the Colts as he will make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season. Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines. Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Terminates Association With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

After initially deciding to stay with Donda Sports, Jaylen Brown announced he will be terminating his association with Ye’s, formerly known as Kanye West’s, marketing agency. The Boston Celtics guard made the announcement through a statement released on his Twitter. The move came minutes after Los Angeles Rams...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy

Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
NESN

Brad Marchand Will Make Season Debut In Bruins-Red Wings

Jim Montgomery said he’d “love to see” Brad Marchand play Thursday, five weeks ahead of his timeline to return. Well, the Boston Bruins head coach will get his wish. Marchand participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, taking shifts with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk. After practice, Montgomery said he was “begging doctors every day” to get Marchand back early, and that will happen Thursday night after the Bruins teased fans on Twitter with a gif of Marchand.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Mookie Betts Shows Off Basketball Skills With Memphis Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts is already getting back to work. Following playoff elimination in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Betts has already been captured on video shifting his focus to the offseason grind. However, it wasn’t baseball. Betts, a notorious multi-sport...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Weighs In On Patriots QB Controversy

Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the quarterback controversy surrounding the New England Patriots with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe jockeying to be the team’s starter. Throw Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla into that mix as well now. Mazzulla seemed to side with one of the signal-callers...
BOSTON, MA
