ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Layer 2 Crypto Shoots Up 257% In A Week, Bucking Wider Market Trend

Dogechain DC/USD, a smart contract system for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, witnessed a surge of more than 75% in 24 hours leading to Monday. What Happened: DC is trading a whopping 121% higher than it was a month ago. It was priced at $0.001809 on Sunday, its highest level since Sep. 24, thanks to a leap of 257.89% in its value over seven days.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment

Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
NEWSBTC

Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...
NEWSBTC

Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?

SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region. SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards. The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?

ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
coinjournal.net

Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target

How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control

Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
CoinTelegraph

Analyst puts Bitcoin price at $30K next month with breakout due

Bitcoin (BTC) “will break out significantly” in the next month, with an upside target of $30,000. That was the latest prediction from Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight. Analyst on November price target: “My guess is probably $30K”. In a tweet...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Drops To $16 Support; Will Bears Come Out Top?

ENS’ price shows strength as price holds strong above the key support zone to avoid price retesting lower point on the daily chart. ENS rejected a trend higher above $20 as the price faced a sharp rejection to a region of key Support of $16.5. The price of ENS...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K

Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Four Key Goals for Ethereum (ETH) in 2023

Ethereum (ETH) developers hope to accomplish four key goals next year, according to the project’s co-creator, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin says in a new interview with Bankless that solving scalability is their “number one” priority. “The fees have been low for the past six months, so it’s a...
NEWSBTC

This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How

Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by. Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy