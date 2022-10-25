Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Layer 2 Crypto Shoots Up 257% In A Week, Bucking Wider Market Trend
Dogechain DC/USD, a smart contract system for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, witnessed a surge of more than 75% in 24 hours leading to Monday. What Happened: DC is trading a whopping 121% higher than it was a month ago. It was priced at $0.001809 on Sunday, its highest level since Sep. 24, thanks to a leap of 257.89% in its value over seven days.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
NEWSBTC
Are Bitcoin Bulls Ready To Stampede? | BTCUSD Analysis October 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
NEWSBTC
Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region. SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards. The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200...
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target
How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
CoinTelegraph
Analyst puts Bitcoin price at $30K next month with breakout due
Bitcoin (BTC) “will break out significantly” in the next month, with an upside target of $30,000. That was the latest prediction from Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight. Analyst on November price target: “My guess is probably $30K”. In a tweet...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Drops To $16 Support; Will Bears Come Out Top?
ENS’ price shows strength as price holds strong above the key support zone to avoid price retesting lower point on the daily chart. ENS rejected a trend higher above $20 as the price faced a sharp rejection to a region of key Support of $16.5. The price of ENS...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Registers Over $1 Million In Whale Transactions For 2022 – Good News For LTC?
Litecoin, for most part of the current year, has been silent and is only mentioned when its price goes down relative to the overall sentiment of the whole crypto market. Litecoin manages to increase its value by 1.3% over the last week. LTC is seen trading at $54.89 over the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline
Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also slipped, as did the rest of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market cap, excluding stablecoins. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Four Key Goals for Ethereum (ETH) in 2023
Ethereum (ETH) developers hope to accomplish four key goals next year, according to the project’s co-creator, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin says in a new interview with Bankless that solving scalability is their “number one” priority. “The fees have been low for the past six months, so it’s a...
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-chain Retest Can Change Market’s Course, Here’s How
Bitcoin new address momentum is approaching a retest that could change the course of the crypto’s price, if history is anything to go by. Monthly MA Of Bitcoin New Addresses Is Currently Retesting The Yearly MA. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, new address momentum is currently...
zycrypto.com
Mysterious Whales Moving Millions In ETH As Ether Hits Highest Price Point Since The Merge
The Ethereum market has been rallying on the back of massive whale activity. According to data pointed out by crypto market intelligence platform Santiment, the price of Ether (ETH) surged by 8.1% following a whale wallet moving 15,000 ETH (worth around $22.2 million). In a tweet, Santiment revealed that the...
