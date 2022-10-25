Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
City leaders release downtown Beaumont development, multi-phase strategy plan
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont has shared a timeline and a multi-phase strategy of how they plan to develop downtown. The riverfront park is just one of the places downtown where Southeast Texans can expect to see some big changes. The riverfront park in downtown was damaged...
Port Arthur News
Public hearing on abandoning part of 25th Street to Motiva draws mixed but strong opinions
The first of two public hearings regarding the abandonment of a portion of a public Port Arthur street to Motiva Enterprises drew as much opposition as it did support during Tuesday night’s council meeting. Motiva has requested taking ownership of a 4.878 acres portion of a public right-of-way on...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders hold public meeting ahead of regional watershed study
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
KFDM-TV
Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?
Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
MySanAntonio
Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location
Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
therecordlive.com
County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal
An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
MySanAntonio
Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location
Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
therecordlive.com
New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange
Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Port Arthur News
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
Port Arthur News
Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches
PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Court documents say body of Beaumont minister was found under bed, wrapped in plastic in burned home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder in connection with the death of Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday October 25, 2022 near the intersection of...
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
12newsnow.com
Driver killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler, 2 other vehicles on IH-10 at Laurel in Beaumont
Crews clean up following a fatal wreck on Interstate 10 at Laurel St. Monday morning in Beaumont. This view is look south.
Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase from Vidor to Chambers County
VIDOR, Texas — A suspect pulled out a gun on two men then lead police on a chase topping speeds of 150 mph Wednesday afternoon. The incident began in Vidor around 3 p.m. A man and a woman were sitting in a car in front of a house that was under construction on North Lakeside Street, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas offering discounted spay, neuter surgeries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is offering spay and neuter discounts for pets. The discounted surgeries are being offered at the Rogers Low Cost Spay and Neuter Vaccine Clinic, located at 2050 Spindletop Avenue in Beaumont. The clinic was funded by a $5,000 grant from...
