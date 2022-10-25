ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Port Arthur News

Food truck operators, restaurant owners cook up debate over Nederland ordinance

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next month to make a recommendation on amending the city’s existing food truck ordinance. Members of that board, or members of the Nederland City Council, have not indicated publicly where they stand on the issue, which was passionately discussed Monday at City Hall.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Motiva momentum toward downtown Port Arthur development?

Port Arthur — The future of two historic buildings in Port Arthur. Motiva bought the buildings with the goal of helping to revitalize downtown, but the company put the work on hold. One building is supposed to house hundreds of Motiva employees, and the project is aimed to giving...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location

Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

County, Orangefield ISD may get $850 million ethane terminal

An Orange County site along the east banks of the Neches River may be getting a methane shipping terminal worth $850 million. Orange County Commissioners Court Monday approved a tax abatement offer to Enterprise Products Operating LLC. The site is off Mansfield Ferry Road and is the Orangefield ISD. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location

Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

New $3 million hotel suites project going up in Orange

Orange is getting a new $3 million hotel off Interstate 10 that will have kitchen suites suitable for long-term stays. Those types of hotels are popular with construction workers who come to a city for jobs. Orange County and Southeast Texas are in line for hundreds of new construction jobs...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning

NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
NEDERLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
TEXAS STATE
