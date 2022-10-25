Business owner reacts to 2 recent shootings on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH — The search is on to find the person who shot a woman at the gas station. And neighbors tell us it’s just more of the same for the area.

Tiffany Myler owns the Indigo Owl Culture Shop that sits right across from the BP gas station on East Carson Street. She just moved to the South Side last year.

“In the daytime, absolutely in the daytime. As the nights are kind of drawing sooner, maybe not so much especially since it’s hitting a little closer to home nowadays,” said Myler.

Myler is talking about the shooting that happened at the BP Gas station on East Carson Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say the shooter fired the gun from the car.

Two people drove themselves to the hospital.

One of them was a woman and was listed in critical condition.

We’re told a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, despite not being shot.

“We know that the violence that’s happening down here isn’t being committed by those who have an establishment down here and those who reside down here even,” said Myler.

The sea of red-and-blue lights is becoming a normal sight on the South Side. A different shooting happened on the South Side Flats. Officers found a man shot in the chest and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

“We’ve seen some things happen before and we’ve seen some things on the streets. So, it’s a mixture of factors that we’re seeing down here that’s contributing,” said Myler.

At last check, there have been no arrests in either shooting.

