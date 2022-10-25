ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Business owner reacts to 2 recent shootings on East Carson Street

By Ryan Houston, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M44Ij_0ilLHmGw00

PITTSBURGH — The search is on to find the person who shot a woman at the gas station. And neighbors tell us it’s just more of the same for the area.

Tiffany Myler owns the Indigo Owl Culture Shop that sits right across from the BP gas station on East Carson Street. She just moved to the South Side last year.

“In the daytime, absolutely in the daytime. As the nights are kind of drawing sooner, maybe not so much especially since it’s hitting a little closer to home nowadays,” said Myler.

Myler is talking about the shooting that happened at the BP Gas station on East Carson Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say the shooter fired the gun from the car.

Two people drove themselves to the hospital.

One of them was a woman and was listed in critical condition.

We’re told a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting, despite not being shot.

“We know that the violence that’s happening down here isn’t being committed by those who have an establishment down here and those who reside down here even,” said Myler.

The sea of red-and-blue lights is becoming a normal sight on the South Side. A different shooting happened on the South Side Flats. Officers found a man shot in the chest and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

“We’ve seen some things happen before and we’ve seen some things on the streets. So, it’s a mixture of factors that we’re seeing down here that’s contributing,” said Myler.

At last check, there have been no arrests in either shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 in custody after downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The suspects allegedly fired shots into a building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue. No one was injured. A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said Pittsburgh CAPA, Allegheny, King and the classroom at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gunfire in downtown Pittsburgh hits Passport Academy Charter School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one was injured after shots were fired in downtown Pittsburgh, hitting Passport Academy Charter School. Police confirmed there was damage to at least one building in the 900 block of Penn Avenue after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured. Two people were detained for questioning, Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 Commander Matthew Lackner said, but police didn't have any details about the circumstances of the shooting.A bullet hole could be seen in the doorway of Passport Academy charter school. Passport Academy, CAPA and Urban Pathways were placed on lockdowns that have since been lifted....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Dollar Tree robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Scott Township Police Department is investigating a bold break-in at a Dollar Tree store.The call came in around 7:45 Monday night at the Dollar Tree along Washington Avenue, near Boden Avenue.The robber reportedly did not show a weapon. It's unknown what the suspect got away with from the store.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl

Group in McKeesport demands justice over death of 15-year-old girl Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas. McKEESPORT, Pa. — Take Action Advocacy Group gathered in McKeesport Thursday morning, demanding accountability in the death of 15-year-old Kazyiah Thomas.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing

DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year’s Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday. Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.
BELLE VERNON, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations. 
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy