15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
wegotthiscovered.com
Original director of ‘The Exorcist’ shunned from reboot in a stunning act of sacrilege
The Exorcist reboot isn’t off to a crash-hot start, as its director David Gordon Green has confirmed the original director William Friedkin will have no role in his reimagining. Following the financial success of Green’s Halloween trilogy, he’s set to helm another reboot trilogy with The Exorcist in his...
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
The Best War Movies (Opinion)
With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
4 Horror Movies Like ‘The Black Phone’ That Will Haunt You Forever
If you've experienced the Ethan Hawke-led thriller, check out these four horror movies like 'The Black Phone' that will chill you to the bone.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
Polygon
You can watch 5 of the best horror movies ever made for free right now
There are more great horror movies than you could possibly have the time to watch, and more streaming services than you could possibly subscribe to. So what do you do when you want a spooky movie this Halloween season? Why, just watch one for free!. Five of the best horror...
The Next Saw Movie Will See The Return Of A Classic Character, And I’ve Got Questions
The Next Saw Movie Will See The Return Of A Classic Character, And I’ve Got Questions
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino uses his own shade of blood for movies
Hollywood wouldn’t be where it is today without special and practical effects. They are important elements to immerse audiences in bloody action movies or gory horror movies. And with this in mind, some filmmakers, such as the acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino are particular about the details. Speaking with Variety,...
IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
Hot AFM Package For Buyers To Gnaw: ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel From Village Roadshow, Vertigo, Westbrook & George Romero’s Sanibel, With ‘Nanny’s Nikyatu Jusu Helming ‘Walking Dead’s LaToya Morgan Script
EXCLUSIVE: In an American Film Market package coming together that could wake the dead, Village Roadshow Pictures has partnered with Chris Romero and the late George A. Romero’s Sanibel Films, Origin Story, Vertigo and Westbrook Studios on what all hope will create a new franchise from Night of the Living Dead. That is the 1968 Pittsburgh-shot film that godfathered the flesh-eating zombie genre that has nourished Hollywood in countless movies and series like The Walking Dead and its spinoffs. The film will be directed by Nikyatu Jusu and written by LaToya Morgan. They are keeping the logline under wraps, but clearly hungry...
Collider
‘Scream’ Didn’t Need a Sequel or Subsequent Franchise - There, I Said It
“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s a line spoken in Scream’s iconic cold open that sets the stage for what would soon become one of the most influential films in the horror genre. It kicked off the self-aware, comedic trope that a lot of horror films tend to lean into nowadays, but it still managed to be scary at the heart of it all. Perhaps such a feat was accomplished due to the genius of Wes Craven, or maybe it’s due to the stellar performances of its cast. Whatever it may be, Scream is an excellently done “whodunnit” that never gets old, but it’s also a perfect stand-alone film that didn’t need a sequel and certainly didn’t need a franchise.
‘The Lair’ Review: There’s More Guts Than Glory in This Military Monster Mash
Two decades after making his debut with werewolf war movie “Dog Soldiers,” Neil Marshall offers another spin on military-vs.-monsters action in “The Lair,” a semi-return to form that’s energetic if uninspired and increasingly silly. Nonetheless, it represents a bit of a rebound after the disasters of last year’s “The Reckoning” and an unhappy “Hellboy” reboot he disowned. This first issue from Scarlett Prods., the company he founded with star, co-writer and executive producer Charlotte Kirk, gets released by RLJE Films to limited U.S. theaters as well as VOD and digital Oct. 28. Launch on multi-territory genre streaming platform Shudder is planned...
