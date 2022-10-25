ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
Terry Mansfield

The Best War Movies (Opinion)

With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
Entertainment Weekly

The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?

Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
thedigitalfix.com

Quentin Tarantino uses his own shade of blood for movies

Hollywood wouldn’t be where it is today without special and practical effects. They are important elements to immerse audiences in bloody action movies or gory horror movies. And with this in mind, some filmmakers, such as the acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino are particular about the details. Speaking with Variety,...
Deadline

IFC Films Buys Amy Redford’s YA Thriller ’What Comes Around’ – SFiFF

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has snapped up the North American rights to Amy Redford’s What Comes Around, which made its world premiere at TIFF under the title Roost. The movie will hit select theatres and VOD in February and stream exclusively on AMC+ in May 2023. The pic played to a packed house last week at the Santa Fe International Film Festival, where we caught the title. Grace Van Dien stars as a teenager, Anna, who befriends an online stranger (Kyle Gallner). Her mom Beth (Summer Phoenix) struggles to defend their new life as past is made present....
Deadline

Hot AFM Package For Buyers To Gnaw: ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ Sequel From Village Roadshow, Vertigo, Westbrook & George Romero’s Sanibel, With ‘Nanny’s Nikyatu Jusu Helming ‘Walking Dead’s LaToya Morgan Script

EXCLUSIVE: In an American Film Market package coming together that could wake the dead, Village Roadshow Pictures has partnered with Chris Romero and the late George A. Romero’s Sanibel Films, Origin Story, Vertigo and Westbrook Studios on what all hope will create a new franchise from Night of the Living Dead. That is the 1968 Pittsburgh-shot film that godfathered the flesh-eating zombie genre that has nourished Hollywood in countless movies and series like The Walking Dead and its spinoffs. The film will be directed by Nikyatu Jusu and written by LaToya Morgan. They are keeping the logline under wraps, but clearly hungry...
Collider

‘Scream’ Didn’t Need a Sequel or Subsequent Franchise - There, I Said It

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s a line spoken in Scream’s iconic cold open that sets the stage for what would soon become one of the most influential films in the horror genre. It kicked off the self-aware, comedic trope that a lot of horror films tend to lean into nowadays, but it still managed to be scary at the heart of it all. Perhaps such a feat was accomplished due to the genius of Wes Craven, or maybe it’s due to the stellar performances of its cast. Whatever it may be, Scream is an excellently done “whodunnit” that never gets old, but it’s also a perfect stand-alone film that didn’t need a sequel and certainly didn’t need a franchise.
Variety

‘The Lair’ Review: There’s More Guts Than Glory in This Military Monster Mash

Two decades after making his debut with werewolf war movie “Dog Soldiers,” Neil Marshall offers another spin on military-vs.-monsters action in “The Lair,” a semi-return to form that’s energetic if uninspired and increasingly silly. Nonetheless, it represents a bit of a rebound after the disasters of last year’s “The Reckoning” and an unhappy “Hellboy” reboot he disowned. This first issue from Scarlett Prods., the company he founded with star, co-writer and executive producer Charlotte Kirk, gets released by RLJE Films to limited U.S. theaters as well as VOD and digital Oct. 28. Launch on multi-territory genre streaming platform Shudder is planned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy