“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s a line spoken in Scream’s iconic cold open that sets the stage for what would soon become one of the most influential films in the horror genre. It kicked off the self-aware, comedic trope that a lot of horror films tend to lean into nowadays, but it still managed to be scary at the heart of it all. Perhaps such a feat was accomplished due to the genius of Wes Craven, or maybe it’s due to the stellar performances of its cast. Whatever it may be, Scream is an excellently done “whodunnit” that never gets old, but it’s also a perfect stand-alone film that didn’t need a sequel and certainly didn’t need a franchise.

22 HOURS AGO