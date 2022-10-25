ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

No, there's no two-minute time limit to cast your ballot

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will face a long list of elections and propositions when they head into the polls November 8. With so much to read, it may take voters a while to cast their ballots. WWL-TV discovered some are being told they will have to rush. Some...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more

Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
LOUISIANA STATE
5NEWS

Harps acquires stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, privately held grocery chain Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale will enter Louisiana and Mississippi with the purchase of The Markets, a 53-year-old family owned grocer based in Natchez, Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal, scheduled to close by the end of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana

The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy