Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
No, there's no two-minute time limit to cast your ballot
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will face a long list of elections and propositions when they head into the polls November 8. With so much to read, it may take voters a while to cast their ballots. WWL-TV discovered some are being told they will have to rush. Some...
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
NOLA.com
Letters: Give Louisiana teachers some credit for fighting the battle on test scores
Louisiana’s grades on the Nation’s Report Card were better in reading from one year to the next than those of the nation as a whole, and the drop in its math grades was not as bad. This year’s reading scores for Louisiana’s fourth graders were actually 2 points...
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Is Louisiana the least safe state in America? Study says yes
The personal finance website WalletHub listed Louisiana at the bottom of its study titled 2022's Safest States in America.
KTBS
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here's a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
WWL-TV
LA Abortion Ban hearing - Leigha McNeil
LOUISIANA'S NEAR TOTAL ABORTION BAN WILL BE THE FOCUS OF HEARING IN BATON ROUGE. WWLTV's Leigha McNeil reports.
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Producer Issued Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension for Endangerment to Louisiana Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) reported that investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud issued resident producer Houston Thomas and Thomas Mutual Insurance Group a Cease-and-Desist Order and Notice of Summary Suspension on October 10, 2022, for failing to remit premiums and demonstrating incompetence, untrustworthiness, and financial irresponsibility in a manner that might endanger the public.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
fox8live.com
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
wrkf.org
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more
Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
brproud.com
Officials say though Louisiana has shifted into a “different stage” of COVID, the pandemic is not over
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is making changes to its COVID-19 reports. They say the state is in a “different stage” of the pandemic. After more than two years of navigating COVID-19, local health leaders say Louisiana has come a long...
Harps acquires stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, privately held grocery chain Harps Food Stores Inc. of Springdale will enter Louisiana and Mississippi with the purchase of The Markets, a 53-year-old family owned grocer based in Natchez, Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal, scheduled to close by the end of...
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Mondays is Red Beans and Rice Day, Get cooking!!
In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.
lincolnparishjournal.com
1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
Comments / 0