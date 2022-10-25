ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

McLeansville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The High Point Central High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Guilford High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

High Point Central High School
Northeast Guilford High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Sanford, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pinecrest High School soccer team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
SANFORD, NC
Williamston, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eaton Rapids High School soccer team will have a game with Grosse Ile High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
West Chester, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Centerville High School soccer team will have a game with Anderson High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
nsjonline.com

College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach

For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Andy Jaffe enjoys visit to Wake Forest

Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) safety Andy Jaffe stepped onto campus this past Saturday to watch Wake Forest thump Boston College and there was no surprise that he left impressed with the Demon Deacons. "(I) loved the gameday atmosphere," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest. "The s. tadium was great, fans were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot multiple times in High Point on Hickory Chapel Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Hickory Chapel Road. FOX8 is told a man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WXII 12

Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
HIGH POINT, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
High school soccer game info

