San Antonio, TX

firefighternation.com

Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof

Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
JARRELL, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX
KTSA

Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Transportation Today News

Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project

On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction

The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
KERRVILLE, TX
seguintoday.com

Fire badly damages local home

(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

