Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
firefighternation.com
Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof
Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
KSAT 12
Residents frustrated with Bexar County drainage ditch project delays, concerned about flooding
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Roger Rodriguez has lived in a Bexar County neighborhood near Highway 90 for nearly 40 years. He said canals and ditches used to redirect water overflow from neighbors’ properties when it was a majority farmland area in the past. However, the environmental makeup of the landscape has changed.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
KSAT 12
Massive fire rips through warehouse full of stuffed animals, leads to closure on Hwy 181, officials say
A massive grassfire swallowed a warehouse full of stuffed animals and led to a temporary closure of US Highway 181 in southeast Bexar County, according to county fire officials. The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Hwy 181. It’s unknown where the fire originated, but...
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KTSA
Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project
On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
jambroadcasting.com
Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction
The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
KSAT 12
Girl rescued on roof of Southwest Side home after it went up in flames, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A girl was pulled to safety from a roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Comet Manor near Rige Bay. Firefighters...
seguintoday.com
Fire badly damages local home
(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
tpr.org
More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
NWS: Hail, tornadoes a possibility for San Antonio due to severe storms
An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out, according to NWS.
Comments / 0