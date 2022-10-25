Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
KSAT 12
Massive fire rips through warehouse full of stuffed animals, leads to closure on Hwy 181, officials say
A massive grassfire swallowed a warehouse full of stuffed animals and led to a temporary closure of US Highway 181 in southeast Bexar County, according to county fire officials. The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Hwy 181. It’s unknown where the fire originated, but...
KSAT 12
View CPS Energy map for reported power outages
SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
seguintoday.com
Fire badly damages local home
(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
jambroadcasting.com
Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction
The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
navarrocountygazette.com
Safety Tips On How To Avoid ‘Bank Jugging’
While the phrase “bank jugging” may be unfamiliar to some, the practice is a common and growing one occurring in Texas neighborhoods. The act is described as a scheme in which thieves sit in parking lots to target victims suspected of having large quantities of paper money. As potential victims leave banks, check-cashing stores, or ATMs, the thief will either take the cash directly from the person, break into their car at the location, or follow them to a new area.
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
Water leak brings flood of concerns to far-west-side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of gallons of water gushed down a far-west-side street over the past few weeks. Residents say a tiny trickle at the corner of Blue Larkspur and Fort Marcy quickly turned into a stream. “Almost a month ago, I noticed the leak,” said Robert DeKeno. “I...
KSAT 12
Pine-Sol recalled due to exposure of bacteria
SAN ANTONIO – Clorox has recalled around 37 million Pine-Sol products, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. CPSC says the recall includes the following products:. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender...
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
KSAT 12
Girl rescued on roof of Southwest Side home after it went up in flames, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A girl was pulled to safety from a roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Comet Manor near Rige Bay. Firefighters...
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
KSAT 12
BCSO recruits potential deputies from miles away to address jailer shortage
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office faces a shortage of detention officers, so officials are considering other options to fill the ranks, including traveling across the state to recruit new deputies. BCSO announced on social media that it would hold a recruiting and career event in...
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 181 shut down due to large structure fire on the Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple agencies are working to put out a large fire on the Southeast Side of town. The fire is happening on the 11700 block of Highway 181. Highway 181 has been shut down both ways while the agencies work to extinguish the flames. Officials say a...
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
