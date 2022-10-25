ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

View CPS Energy map for reported power outages

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity. Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken. CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely...
Fire badly damages local home

(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction

The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
Safety Tips On How To Avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

While the phrase “bank jugging” may be unfamiliar to some, the practice is a common and growing one occurring in Texas neighborhoods. The act is described as a scheme in which thieves sit in parking lots to target victims suspected of having large quantities of paper money. As potential victims leave banks, check-cashing stores, or ATMs, the thief will either take the cash directly from the person, break into their car at the location, or follow them to a new area.
Pine-Sol recalled due to exposure of bacteria

SAN ANTONIO – Clorox has recalled around 37 million Pine-Sol products, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. CPSC says the recall includes the following products:. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender...
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
