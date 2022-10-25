Read full article on original website
Tri-State is getting the country's second-largest pickleball facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A pickleball complex is coming to West Chester and it's expected to be the second-largest facility in the country. The Pickle Lodge will move into the former Court Yard Sportsplex. It will have 17 indoor courts and eventually five outdoor courts. There will be a...
You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio
Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
Ron DeSantis 'unanimously' endorsed by dozens of former Crist colleagues, staffers
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (TND) — Dozens of former staffers and colleagues of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist penned a letter Tuesday “unanimously” endorsing his opponent, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, 36 of Crist’s former staffers and colleagues signed the letter, including his former Chief of Staff George...
Mother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in Indiana charged with murder, still at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WLKY/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Indiana State Police has identified the boy who was found dead months ago in a suitcase and named his mother as his suspected killer. Investigators say the body of Cairo Jordan, of Atlanta, was found in Indiana's Washington County woods back on April 16. Police...
Final regular season Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 2 No. 1s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the final regular season Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1 151. 2. Lakota West (2) 10-0 132. 3. Moeller...
