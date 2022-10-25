ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

I Bought a House on a Corner Lot By Chance — and Now I Could Never Go Back

Some people have an exact dream home in mind, and they can tell you exactly how many bedrooms, floors and windows it has and how they’ll know it’s “the one” the moment they find it. That was not us. When it came time for my husband and I to go house hunting, we weren’t nearly as specific. We didn’t fantasize about a “dream home,” but rather, we knew our dream was simply to have a home of our own that made us happy, so we went out searching with very open minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jason's World

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Tracey Folly

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
CNET

Score Spooky Savings on Halloween Costumes and Decorations for a Limited Time

Halloween is almost here, so it's high time you got yourself sorted when it comes to decorations and costumes. Whether you're planning on heading out trick-or-treating with the kids or you want to make yours the creepiest-looking house on the street, these deals have got you covered. There are savings...
momcollective.com

The “Get Off My Lawn” Crowd Goes Virtual

I fondly remember the days in the ‘90s when I ran around the neighborhood like a feral child. My friends and I dirtied our feet black-as-tar from running barefoot on the neighbors’ lawns, climbing trees, and riding our bikes from dawn until dusk nearly every weekend and school break day. We had independence and freedom and made our fair share of trouble. I sometimes wonder if my parents even knew where I was most of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy