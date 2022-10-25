ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

