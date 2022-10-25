Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
Wave 3
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert issued for 55-year-old Louisville woman last seen in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville. According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek. She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140...
Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
WLKY.com
Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
Wave 3
Fern Creek homicide victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
Police: Driver struck, killed Louisville man on Manslick Road
Larry Ralph Denney, a 72-year-old man, was identified as the victim of vehicle collision in southern Louisville.
18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to kill woman during police chase in Kentucky
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Mercer County man is behind bars after leading police on a chase and allegedly attempting to murder a woman inside the vehicle with him. According to his arrest citation, 26-year-old James Goodlett fled from a domestic dispute with the victim still inside the vehicle with him.
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
