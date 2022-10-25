Read full article on original website
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
WMAZ
DOJ: Florida man bought cars, homes, lavish trips by running $80 million Ponzi scheme
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man accused of buying homes, luxury cars and flights on private jets using money he made through a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme is set to spend the next 23 years behind bars. Michael J. DaCorta, 57, has been sentenced to federal prison time after he...
Lakeland Man Charged With Firearm Violations After Robbery Conviction
LAKELAND, Fla. – Eddie Winman Thomas, 32, Lakeland, was charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Thomas that the United States intends to forfeit
Miami New Times
Preacher's Wife Says Inept Detectives Humiliated Her in False Arrest at Miami Airport
A Sarasota businesswoman and evangelist's wife claims Miami-Dade police paraded her through Miami International Airport in handcuffs and subjected her to a strip search after mistaking her for an international drug trafficker. In a lawsuit filed in county court, Raphaela Lucarelli, a longtime spa owner and wife of Florida evangelical...
Former postal worker sentenced after stealing nearly $400K in federal tax refund checks from mail
A former Tampa postal worker was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stealing nearly $400,000 in federal tax refund checks from the mail, the Department of Justice said Monday.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
WSVN-TV
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
kurv.com
Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville
Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
A 22-year Tampa police officer resigned after using homophobic slurs while making an arrest
The officer resigned during TPD’s internal affairs investigation.
Tampa lawmaker sues campaign manager over 'unwanted, unsolicited' text messages, suit says
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Republican congressional candidate Jackie Toledo filed a lawsuit Monday accusing her former campaign manager of sexual harassment. During her campaign to run as a Republican candidate to represent Florida's 15th congressional district, Toledo hired Fredrick Piccolo as her campaign manager on May 2, 2022, court documents show.
Accused killer in brutal Clearwater murder shows no emotion
Jermaine Bennett stood before a Pinellas County judge on Wednesday and showed no emotion.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask for help
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask the city and property manager for help as mold and plumbing issues persist.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years in ‘Ponzi’ scheme
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, money laundering, and filing a false income tax return. Michael J. DaCorta, 57, was also given an order of forfeiture in the amount of $2,817,876.16,...
“Halloween Can Be Scary” Florida AG Moody Warns Parents Of Fentanyl This Spooky Season
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Law enforcement agencies nationwide are seizing bright-colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs are being found in toy and candy boxes. With Halloween around the
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
Florida sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County is now officially in the jail business
NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
