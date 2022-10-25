ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

Preacher's Wife Says Inept Detectives Humiliated Her in False Arrest at Miami Airport

A Sarasota businesswoman and evangelist's wife claims Miami-Dade police paraded her through Miami International Airport in handcuffs and subjected her to a strip search after mistaking her for an international drug trafficker. In a lawsuit filed in county court, Raphaela Lucarelli, a longtime spa owner and wife of Florida evangelical...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
TAMPA, FL
kurv.com

Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville

Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years in ‘Ponzi’ scheme

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, money laundering, and filing a false income tax return. Michael J. DaCorta, 57, was also given an order of forfeiture in the amount of $2,817,876.16,...
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County is now officially in the jail business

NEW PORT RICHEY — Without any fanfare, big changes happened in Pasco County at the beginning of the month as the county government became the new jail manager. Sheriff Chris Nocco handed off the responsibility after several pleas to county officials over the last year concerning funding issues and the delays in construction of the new jail, needed to stem overcrowding. Nocco also wanted a seat at the table on land development decisions, arguing growth puts more pressure on his law enforcement responsibilities.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
