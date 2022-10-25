Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets don't look much clearer now that we're over the hump in a busy earnings week. The three major indices had a mixed Wednesday. The Dow posted a fourth-consecutive winning session, just barely, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 snapped their three-day winning streaks. Thursday morning futures didn't look so clear-cut, either. Investors are largely chewing over outlooks from several Big Tech earnings that have already reported this week, including Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta (more on that one below). Two more biggies are coming Thursday, too, as Apple and Amazon are set to report after the bell. There's another Fed meeting next week, as well, which means another big rate hike is on the way (see below). Read live market updates here.

