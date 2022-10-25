No one said creating a band would be easy. Between booking gigs, gaining members and learning and creating songs, the members of Ready Aim Flowers have been swiftly coming together to produce a name for themselves. This incredible revamping of what used to be a smaller band with a different sound before the pandemic means that Ready Aim Flowers is ready to try anew. Within the past few weeks, members have been accumulated and roles within the band have been secured. With their homey, Appalachian-indie vibe and original songs, the members are all enthusiastically looking forward to their future.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO