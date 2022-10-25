Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
David Butcher recognized for telling stories of forgotten community
David Butcher has many titles: husband, father, genealogist, historian and museum founder. On Sept. 27, he was able to add one more title to his resume: an inaugural recipient of the the Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship. Residing in Stewart, Ohio, Butcher is the only recipient from Ohio to be awarded...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Return of Athens Halloween Block Party, paddleboard with witches
The Radcliffe Sales Team of e-Merge Real Estate is hosting an Athens Community Trunk or Treat. All are welcome to attend, and vehicles can be registered at athenstrunkortreat@gmail.com. Set up begins at 4:30 p.m and trunk or treat will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Market on State, 1002 E. State St.
Falloween Carnival returns on Oct. 27
PORTSMOUTH – After a three-year absence, the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Falloween Carnival returns this year on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth. Activities such as inflatables, games, concessions and more will be offered inside the school and on the back parking lot. “We’re going...
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: OUPD, CSSR discuss Halloween weekend safety
Student Senate met Wednesday evening to discuss safety precautions for the upcoming Halloween weekend. Taylor Tackett, the assistant dean of students gave a presentation from The Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility, or CSSR. Tackett told Senate some of the most common issues dealt with over Halloween weekend are...
thepostathens.com
Athens’ Halloween Block Party returns
Athens' annual Halloween Block Party is back for the first time since 2019 and will follow multiple family-oriented events and the Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. Athens’ Halloween celebration, which is Oct. 29, will include activities for children and adults. Family activities will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Block Party, which is geared toward adults, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Union streets. Between the family activities and the Block Party, Passion Works Studio’s Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade will take place.
thepostathens.com
Housing and Residence Life prohibits guests
Ohio University Housing and Residence Life announced it would be continuing its policy to refuse guests of OU students in residential housing during Halloween weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. Although the university’s COVID-19 restrictions have been reduced, Housing and Residence Life decided early in the 2022 Fall Semester that no...
thepostathens.com
“Rocky Horror” seduces Stuart’s Opera House
For Athens students and locals who lined up past Chipotle last weekend and were denied from The Union, fear not: The Time Warp returns this weekend. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, performers will take the stage at Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square in Nelsonville, for a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show – LIVE!," the musical theater inspiration for the cult classic film.
thepostathens.com
The McKennas rise as a family of breadwinners
At Athens Bread Company, located just off campus at 284 E. State St., Ohio University graduate Tim McKenna can be found baking bread and running the shop. Tim owns the shop with his wife, Devon, and the two run a successful baking business. However, Tim didn’t begin his career in Athens. Working in the food service industry in New York, he found himself working as a butcher, then as a baker.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Awarded $750,000 for CHIP Grant Disbursement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here in Muskingum County, housing has become an issue that is increasingly being noticed as well as addressed. Muskingum County Community Development Director Kyle Dunn met with the County Commissioners to discuss an upcoming housing grant program that low income homeowners will be eligible to apply for.
thepostathens.com
Ready Aim Flowers cheerfully blooms onto Athens' music scene
No one said creating a band would be easy. Between booking gigs, gaining members and learning and creating songs, the members of Ready Aim Flowers have been swiftly coming together to produce a name for themselves. This incredible revamping of what used to be a smaller band with a different sound before the pandemic means that Ready Aim Flowers is ready to try anew. Within the past few weeks, members have been accumulated and roles within the band have been secured. With their homey, Appalachian-indie vibe and original songs, the members are all enthusiastically looking forward to their future.
thepostathens.com
From the Editor’s Desk: Investigative team makes its 'Post' debut
The Post has introduced its newest editorial section, the Investigative Team. Working as a subset under the Projects section, the Investigative Team addresses the biggest stories in the Athens community and behind closed doors. I joined The Post last fall, writing extensively for the News, Culture and Sports sections. After...
thepostathens.com
Capturing Ohio’s beauty
Foliage is at its peak right now and Ohio couldn’t be any more autumnal. The rich red of the oak trees next to a warm orange and yellow makes Athens’ nature stand out during fall. But nature in Ohio is worth observing all year. To shed light on...
WHIZ
Griffin is the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Halloween is quickly approaching and if you had a child that didn’t return from trick or treating, wouldn’t you be worried about their whereabouts. Why wouldn’t that same worry apply to your pet?. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid and Muskingum...
thepostathens.com
The most haunted places in the Athens area
As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, it can only mean one thing: Halloween is upon us. Athens wholeheartedly embraces this with the Halloween block party, the picturesque fall backdrop and the ghosts. While any town is bound to have a ghost story or two, Athens is filled with haunted locations each with its own spooky tale to tell.
thepostathens.com
What Happens on Court Stays on Court Season 2 Ep. 4: Halloween Edition
In this episode of What Happens on Court Stays on Court, host Tate Raub is joined by guest Christo Siegel as Hannah Campbell is out sick for the week. Tate and Christo talk about their expectations for the upcoming Halloween weekend in Athens along with all things costumes.
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
thepostathens.com
City Council met to discuss police-related appropriations, mutual aid
Athens City Council met in committees Monday night and discussed possible mutual aid to the sheriff’s office and appropriations. The Planning and Development Committee discussed the possible mutual aid to the sheriff’s office in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Councilman Micah McCarey, D-At Large, said...
