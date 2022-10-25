ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Spring Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Goldsboro High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Spring Creek High School
Goldsboro High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Winterville, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The D.H. Conley High School soccer team will have a game with South Central High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School

East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
NEW BERN, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy