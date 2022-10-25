ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia

Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
McMaster, Cunningham battle over abortion, marijuana in only debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham made clear where they stand on hot-button issues during their only debate on Wednesday. During opening statements, McMaster touted his accomplishments and vowed to keep the Palmetto State booming under his leadership, while former congressman, Cunningham promised not to stay in the past.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Advocates launch “Freedom to Read SC” coalition to fight book bans across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Advocates and community leaders today launched “Freedom to Read SC,” a statewide coalition that will work to defeat unconstitutional efforts to ban books from school and public libraries. The Coalition includes educational organizations, civil rights groups, religious entities, and others who are committed...
Record setting 40,000 ballots cast for first day of early voting in SC

WPDE — As of late Monday afternoon, around 40,000 people had already voted early, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission. This is nearly double the previous one-day record for early voting set on June 10, which was the last day of early voting in the Statewide Primaries.
This week is 'Bat Week' in South Carolina; Celebrating the Palmetto State's winged mammals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week is Bat Week in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed on Monday, and it's just in time for Spooky Season!. But rather than highlighting the stigma that generally is associated with the winged mammals, as popularized in horror movies, vampire shows, Scooby-Doo and the like, the governor wants more residents of the Palmetto State to understand their importance to the local ecosystem.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
LEXINGTON, SC
GG Jackson headlines "Garnet and Black Madness"

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team kicked off their season with the "Garnet and Black Madness" event. It was a chance to introduce the Gamecocks in this new era under head coach Lamont Paris. Paris introduced the team to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena...
COLUMBIA, SC
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year

BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
COLUMBIA, SC
skyWACH Weather visits 4th graders at Windsor Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The fourth graders at Windsor Elementary had some help prepping for their benchmark science testing from Meteorologist Josh Knight on Tuesday!. Josh dove in to a lot of subjects including clouds, the water cycle, weather tools, and severe storms with these young scientists because they really knew their stuff!
WINDSOR, SC
151 arrested during statewide warrant sweep

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 151 wanted offenders across the state were arrested mid-October, during a multi-agency operation, led by the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). The one-week long warrant sweeps, dubbed "Operation SC Sweep," focused on arresting wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang...
'Frustrating': Columbia residents speak out after arrest in deadly apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People in a Columbia neighborhood say the place they call home continues to be plagued by violence. It comes after Columbia police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Jowers Tuesday and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Travis Sutton. Sutton was shot and killed at the North Pointe Estates apartments August 23rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
COLUMBIA, SC
Boston Lands Unanimous AP Preseason All-America Selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston was a unanimous selection on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team, the organization announced today. It marks the third time in as many seasons that she has earned Preseason All-America status from the organization, and she finished the season with the accolade each of the previous two seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kershaw County K9 dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

