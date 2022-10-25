COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week is Bat Week in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed on Monday, and it's just in time for Spooky Season!. But rather than highlighting the stigma that generally is associated with the winged mammals, as popularized in horror movies, vampire shows, Scooby-Doo and the like, the governor wants more residents of the Palmetto State to understand their importance to the local ecosystem.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO