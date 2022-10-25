ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

I-20 eastbound shutdown at mile marker 66

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A car crash on 1-20 near mile marker 66 has traffic backed up in both directions for several miles. Drivers going eastbound on I-20 are at a standstill. Traffic is moving slowly on Broad River Rd and near Malfunction Junction. Drive carefully in this...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Bat Week appeals to students with a bat-themed art contest

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's Bat Week! The Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared 7 days to support rabies prevention. DHEC is putting on a fun contest for part of it. Bats are an iconic nighttime critter, especially around this time of year. South Carolina is home to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year

BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Apartment fire leaves 9 without a home

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nine people are without a home after a fire at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Hampton Court Apartments. Officials say two units were badly damaged from the fire and three others were damaged by smoke. No one was injured but nine...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

GG Jackson headlines "Garnet and Black Madness"

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team kicked off their season with the "Garnet and Black Madness" event. It was a chance to introduce the Gamecocks in this new era under head coach Lamont Paris. Paris introduced the team to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands law enforcement teams up for hurricane relief efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Midlands have teamed up to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. Departments in Richland and Lexington Counties all have officers who live in areas like Puerto Rico that were devastated by the hurricanes. So, they’ve decided to collect Visa gift cards to help those who need it the most in Puerto Rico and Florida.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local students create interactive museum of Ancient Egypt

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – It’s one of the first civilizations and now students at Heathwood Hall are bringing it to life with a new interactive exhibit. “You use it like this to scoop the water in and then you can move it over the fields,” said student, Haley Hicklin.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Kershaw County K9 dies

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead, one injured following shooting on Killian Lakes Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man injured and one man dead. The shooting took place around 3 am Sunday morning at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, officials said. Deputies on the scene found one man...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Missing Richland County man found safe

22-year-old Danarius Heyward has been found safe. Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with medical conditions. Officials say Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street on October 22, however his vehicle was later recovered on Old Oak Drive.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Governor McMaster kicks off Early Voting with rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The 2022 Midterm Elections may be the most important election in the country, according to Governor Henry McMaster. On the start of Early Voting in South Carolina, the Governor welcomed supporters and local leaders to Doc's BBQ in Columbia voice his message to the Palmetto State as thousands had already casted their ballots.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'Frustrating': Columbia residents speak out after arrest in deadly apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People in a Columbia neighborhood say the place they call home continues to be plagued by violence. It comes after Columbia police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Jowers Tuesday and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Travis Sutton. Sutton was shot and killed at the North Pointe Estates apartments August 23rd.
COLUMBIA, SC

