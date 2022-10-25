COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Midlands have teamed up to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. Departments in Richland and Lexington Counties all have officers who live in areas like Puerto Rico that were devastated by the hurricanes. So, they’ve decided to collect Visa gift cards to help those who need it the most in Puerto Rico and Florida.

