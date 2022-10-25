Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Lexington community comes together for fall costume contest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kids and Parents on Tuesday went in their best costumes to the Lexington Police Department's Annual Fall Festival. The event was a fundraiser for the LPD Foundation with support from numerous local businesses and community organizations.
wach.com
I-20 eastbound shutdown at mile marker 66
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A car crash on 1-20 near mile marker 66 has traffic backed up in both directions for several miles. Drivers going eastbound on I-20 are at a standstill. Traffic is moving slowly on Broad River Rd and near Malfunction Junction. Drive carefully in this...
wach.com
Bat Week appeals to students with a bat-themed art contest
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's Bat Week! The Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared 7 days to support rabies prevention. DHEC is putting on a fun contest for part of it. Bats are an iconic nighttime critter, especially around this time of year. South Carolina is home to...
wach.com
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year
BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
wach.com
"This is a short term solution to a long term problem": homeless pods arrive at shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A critical piece of the city of Columbia's multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness has arrived in the Capital City. City leaders plan to use dozens of one person housing units to help the homeless inside city limits. Today the city revealed those units at...
wach.com
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
wach.com
Apartment fire leaves 9 without a home
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nine people are without a home after a fire at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Hampton Court Apartments. Officials say two units were badly damaged from the fire and three others were damaged by smoke. No one was injured but nine...
wach.com
'It's very concerning:' SCDHEC reporting wide spread activity of flu cases in the state
COLUMBIA, SC — Health leaders in the state are reporting an unusually high number of flu cases ticking up in the region. Experts say they are expecting those numbers to increase over the next several weeks, urging families to get their flu shots as those numbers are expected to rise.
wach.com
GG Jackson headlines "Garnet and Black Madness"
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team kicked off their season with the "Garnet and Black Madness" event. It was a chance to introduce the Gamecocks in this new era under head coach Lamont Paris. Paris introduced the team to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena...
wach.com
Midlands law enforcement teams up for hurricane relief efforts
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Midlands have teamed up to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. Departments in Richland and Lexington Counties all have officers who live in areas like Puerto Rico that were devastated by the hurricanes. So, they’ve decided to collect Visa gift cards to help those who need it the most in Puerto Rico and Florida.
wach.com
Local students create interactive museum of Ancient Egypt
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) – It’s one of the first civilizations and now students at Heathwood Hall are bringing it to life with a new interactive exhibit. “You use it like this to scoop the water in and then you can move it over the fields,” said student, Haley Hicklin.
wach.com
Kershaw County K9 dies
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County K9 officer has died. K9 Kolbie worked with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Team for more than ten years. She retired in December 2020 due to health reasons. She died this weekend at her home, surrounded by her human family.
wach.com
WACH FOX Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Future, Your Vote
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Missed our October 20 Town Hall? You can watch it below or on our YouTube page.
wach.com
One dead, one injured following shooting on Killian Lakes Drive
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say they are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one man injured and one man dead. The shooting took place around 3 am Sunday morning at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, officials said. Deputies on the scene found one man...
wach.com
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
wach.com
Missing Richland County man found safe
22-year-old Danarius Heyward has been found safe. Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with medical conditions. Officials say Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street on October 22, however his vehicle was later recovered on Old Oak Drive.
wach.com
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
wach.com
Governor McMaster kicks off Early Voting with rally
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The 2022 Midterm Elections may be the most important election in the country, according to Governor Henry McMaster. On the start of Early Voting in South Carolina, the Governor welcomed supporters and local leaders to Doc's BBQ in Columbia voice his message to the Palmetto State as thousands had already casted their ballots.
wach.com
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
wach.com
'Frustrating': Columbia residents speak out after arrest in deadly apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People in a Columbia neighborhood say the place they call home continues to be plagued by violence. It comes after Columbia police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Jowers Tuesday and charged him with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Travis Sutton. Sutton was shot and killed at the North Pointe Estates apartments August 23rd.
Comments / 0