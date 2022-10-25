Monday Night Scoreboard – October 24th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:
NFL FOOTBALL
Bears 33, Patriots 14
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-9, 19-25, 25-9
Bison def. Harding County, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11
Burke def. Wagner, 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10
Chester def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-16, 25-13
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16
Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9
Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19
Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-7
Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17
Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Lyman def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19
McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
Milbank def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-3, 25-9, 25-6
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23
West Central def. Tri-Valley, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14
Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13
Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Sectional Playoffs
Class AA
Section 1
First Round
Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
Class A
Section 1
First Round
Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 3-1
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7
Southland def. Kingsland, 3-1
Section 2
First Round
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Loyola Catholic, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14
Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. United South Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11
Section 3
First Round
Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24
Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20
Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeview, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9
Section 6
First Round
NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Section 7
First Round
Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1
Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Section 8
First Round
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Climax/Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3
Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8
Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 3-2
