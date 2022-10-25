ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Scoreboard – October 24th

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:

NFL FOOTBALL

Bears 33, Patriots 14

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-9, 19-25, 25-9

Bison def. Harding County, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11

Burke def. Wagner, 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10

Chester def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-16, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16

Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19

Gregory def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-7

Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17

Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Lyman def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19

McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Milbank def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-3, 25-9, 25-6

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 26-24, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20

Viborg-Hurley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 28-26, 25-23

West Central def. Tri-Valley, 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6

Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14

Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13

Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Sectional Playoffs

Class AA

Section 1

First Round

Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

Class A

Section 1

First Round

Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 3-1

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7

Southland def. Kingsland, 3-1

Section 2

First Round

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Loyola Catholic, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14

Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. United South Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11

Section 3

First Round

Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24

Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20

Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeview, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9

Section 6

First Round

NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Section 7

First Round

Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1

Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Section 8

First Round

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Climax/Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3

Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24

Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8

Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 3-2

KELOLAND

SD Prep Volleyball Media Poll – October 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 24, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. There will be one more week for the poll in the 2022 season, scheduled for Oct. 31. CLASS AA O’Gorman (13) […]
farmforum.net

Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer

Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
Hot 104.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KEVN

Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
chattanoogacw.com

Photo gallery: South Dakota duck, duck, pheasant

EUREKA, S.D. — If you have visited NewsChannel9.com/Outdoors very much at all in recent years, there is an excellent chance you have read some of my previous writings about annual treks to the great state of South Dakota. With a statewide population of only 879,000 people spread across 49 million acres, there is plenty of South Dakota land for wildlife to roam, including nearly 5 million acres available for public access. It is the pheasant hunting capitol of the world, but a well-kept secret is the waterfowl hunting. That is what has drawn me there almost every year since 2010.
KELOLAND

11AAA, 11AA, 11A Playoff Brackets revealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three largest classes in South Dakota high school football have revealed their playoff brackets. The postseason begins on Thursday, October 27 with the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at the brackets: CLASS 11AAA CLASS 11AA CLASS 11A
KELOLAND

Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians

MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
dakotanewsnow.com

Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
gowatertown.net

South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
KELOLAND TV

Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
HURON, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
The Center Square

Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
