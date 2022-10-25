ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police release body cam footage of deadly crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater police have released the body cam footage from a deadly crash last weekend. The driver who officers believed caused the crash was arrested. Police said Luke House was driving 150 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road. The passenger in his...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond police officer injured in crash during pursuit released from ICU

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters rescue young child from burning building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a young child from a burning building in Oklahoma City. It was a daring rescue of a young child who was trapped in an apartment in a burning building over the weekend. On Monday, the damages could still be seen at the apartment complex off Robinson Avenue and Southwest 89th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials warn of impaired driving as Halloween approaches

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though Oklahoma is still six days from Halloween, the events for costumed children will fill up the days to come. Experts said that means it’s time to ramp up awareness. Nationally, AAA said children are twice as likely to get hit by a car during Halloween than any other day of the year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

