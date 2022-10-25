Read full article on original website
KOCO
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
TECUMSEH, Okla. — Tecumseh police said the city can sleep easy after their tips got a dangerous criminal off the street. The urgent search for a man accused of raping two teenagers and targeting dozens more homes has come to an end. "Me and my officers, everybody involved but...
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
KOCO
Man arrested after baby found crawling near downtown Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man after authorities said his baby was found crawling into a street near a busy intersection over the weekend in downtown Oklahoma City. Officers responded late Sunday night after receiving a call that a man experiencing homelessness with a very small child was passed out near Northwest Fifth Street and Walker Avenue.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
KOCO
Stillwater police release body cam footage of deadly crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater police have released the body cam footage from a deadly crash last weekend. The driver who officers believed caused the crash was arrested. Police said Luke House was driving 150 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road. The passenger in his...
KOCO
Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
KOCO
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
KOCO
Edmond police officer injured in crash during pursuit released from ICU
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
KOCO
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting last week at an Oklahoma City motel. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at the BestWay Inn near the Interstate 35 service road and Southeast 29th Street. Police said officers found a victim outside the motel.
KOCO
Authorities warn public of phone scam where caller pretends to be with El Reno Police Department
EL RENO, Okla. — Authorities are warning the public of a phone scam where the caller pretends to be with the El Reno Police Department. On Monday, El Reno Police Department officials learned of a scam where the suspect calls a potential victim using a number associated with the police department.
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
KOCO
Firefighters rescue young child from burning building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a young child from a burning building in Oklahoma City. It was a daring rescue of a young child who was trapped in an apartment in a burning building over the weekend. On Monday, the damages could still be seen at the apartment complex off Robinson Avenue and Southwest 89th Street.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
KOCO
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on northbound I-35 in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A crash involving two commercial vehicles caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 35 in Payne County. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a truck carrying a petroleum tank and an Amazon semitrailer were involved in a collision on I-35 just south of Highway 51, near the Stillwater exit. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the petroleum tank was empty, but one of the trucks caught fire.
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials warn of impaired driving as Halloween approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though Oklahoma is still six days from Halloween, the events for costumed children will fill up the days to come. Experts said that means it’s time to ramp up awareness. Nationally, AAA said children are twice as likely to get hit by a car during Halloween than any other day of the year.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
