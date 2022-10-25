ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Karla Hill
2d ago

Don't blame us drivers how about your routing department taking accountability for messing up.these routes the computer is only as smart as the person operating it. we've had route changes more than ever the 8yrs driving for CPS . taking attendance these past 4 weeks for kids that do ride to be taken off then deal with parents upset or how about these board approved stops parents disgruntled about me personally I don't do sweetheart stops but stop. Then the disciplinary action that doesn't happen until.the end of.the school year with disrespectful students whom don't want to respect bus conduct. Don't blame the drivers let's be honest

wvxu.org

A program designed to diversify Cincinnati's education workforce now looks to address the teacher shortage

A nationwide teacher shortage is pushing Cincinnati Public Schools to expand its program for high school students to pursue careers in education. TEACh Cincinnati — or Transformative Educators Advocating Change — is a pilot program created five years ago by CPS and Miami University. It is designed to recruit students of color into the university's college of education, where these students receive social and financial support to prepare them for a return to Cincinnati as teachers in the public school system.
wvxu.org

Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes

A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19

Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
WCPO

Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'

HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
WLWT 5

3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
