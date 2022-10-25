Read full article on original website
Karla Hill
2d ago
Don't blame us drivers how about your routing department taking accountability for messing up.these routes the computer is only as smart as the person operating it. we've had route changes more than ever the 8yrs driving for CPS . taking attendance these past 4 weeks for kids that do ride to be taken off then deal with parents upset or how about these board approved stops parents disgruntled about me personally I don't do sweetheart stops but stop. Then the disciplinary action that doesn't happen until.the end of.the school year with disrespectful students whom don't want to respect bus conduct. Don't blame the drivers let's be honest
Reply(2)
3
wvxu.org
A program designed to diversify Cincinnati's education workforce now looks to address the teacher shortage
A nationwide teacher shortage is pushing Cincinnati Public Schools to expand its program for high school students to pursue careers in education. TEACh Cincinnati — or Transformative Educators Advocating Change — is a pilot program created five years ago by CPS and Miami University. It is designed to recruit students of color into the university's college of education, where these students receive social and financial support to prepare them for a return to Cincinnati as teachers in the public school system.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati has new priorities for its human services funding: reduce evictions and youth gun violence
Cincinnati city funding for human services will go toward new priorities starting next year. Council voted Wednesday to update the structure of the Human Services Fund administered by the United Way. Those priorities haven’t been updated since 2020. “We have now refined them by first starting with, how do...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
wvxu.org
MSD's impervious surface fee is still in the works, but not everyone is sold on the idea
Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District could charge those who own large parking lots, garages and other impervious surfaces for runoff those structures cause, but it's not a done deal yet. Hamilton County Commissioners Tuesday heard an update about MSD's research into an impervious surface fee. The sewer district is in the...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes
A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
WLWT 5
High school football coach and UC police officer in need of a kidney
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A local high school football coach and University of Cincinnati police officer is in the fight of his life. A few months ago, he knew something was off and, after going to the doctor, learned some difficult life-changing news. "I kind of sit around and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WCPO
Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Stillwell Beckett Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 4