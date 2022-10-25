A nationwide teacher shortage is pushing Cincinnati Public Schools to expand its program for high school students to pursue careers in education. TEACh Cincinnati — or Transformative Educators Advocating Change — is a pilot program created five years ago by CPS and Miami University. It is designed to recruit students of color into the university's college of education, where these students receive social and financial support to prepare them for a return to Cincinnati as teachers in the public school system.

