Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Money heading to Oklahoma to teach about environment

OKLAHOMA CITY — Money is heading to Oklahoma to teach about the environment. The Department of Environmental Quality just opened up its grant applications. KOCO 5 looked at how the money will make an impact. Environmental education is important, especially for young children. The DEQ has a large environmental...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

ACLU says Oklahoma City’s sign ordinance is not constitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY — The American Civil Liberties Union said Oklahoma City’s new sign ordinance is not constitutional. The ordinance would restrict any signage on the right of way, including medians in the middle of roads or the small section of grass between the curb and sidewalks. "Most cities...
KOCO

OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans

OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
News On 6

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which recognized multiple new bills passed in the last legislative session to help support Oklahoma veterans. The Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the amazing event, which took place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday...
KOCO

Poll shows majority of Oklahoma voters scale back due to inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The majority of Oklahoma voters said they have scaled back because of rising inflation, according to polling from Amber Integrated. The new poll said 60% of Oklahomans have cut back on a range of expenses, including groceries, entertainment, dining out and travel. "You’ve got a lot...
KOCO

Community meeting scheduled to discuss nearly $1 billion OKCPS bond proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will have a chance to approve a nearly $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Before people cast their votes on Nov. 8, Oklahoma City Public Schools families will have a chance to learn more about the $995 million bond proposal. If the bond proposal passes, district officials said they plan to use the money to pay for a list of projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

