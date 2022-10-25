Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
KOCO
Walk to Defeat ALS set for Sunday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. Christy Galyean spoke to KOCO about the walk. You can click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
KOCO
Money heading to Oklahoma to teach about environment
OKLAHOMA CITY — Money is heading to Oklahoma to teach about the environment. The Department of Environmental Quality just opened up its grant applications. KOCO 5 looked at how the money will make an impact. Environmental education is important, especially for young children. The DEQ has a large environmental...
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
KOCO
ACLU says Oklahoma City’s sign ordinance is not constitutional
OKLAHOMA CITY — The American Civil Liberties Union said Oklahoma City’s new sign ordinance is not constitutional. The ordinance would restrict any signage on the right of way, including medians in the middle of roads or the small section of grass between the curb and sidewalks. "Most cities...
Starter homes are hard to come by in Oklahoma City
Even as OKC is ranked in the top four cities to buy affordable starter homes, the options are still limited for first-time home buyers.
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KOCO
OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans
OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
News On 6
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
KOCO
Program looks to help, give to deserving children over holidays in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program is looking to help deserving children over the holidays in Oklahoma. It’s never too early to start talking about the holidays. In fact, the giving season starts now. The Citizens Caring for Children are getting a head start. If you’re looking for a...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial bill signing in Lawton on Tuesday, which recognized multiple new bills passed in the last legislative session to help support Oklahoma veterans. The Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the amazing event, which took place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday...
KOCO
Millions of dollars to keep people out of prison, jail in Oklahoma is nowhere to be found
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to keep people out of prison or jail in Oklahoma are nowhere to be found. Back in 2016, a state question, approved by voters, required money that would have been spent on housing inmates with low-level drug offenses to be redirected toward drug rehab and other care.
KOCO
Poll shows majority of Oklahoma voters scale back due to inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The majority of Oklahoma voters said they have scaled back because of rising inflation, according to polling from Amber Integrated. The new poll said 60% of Oklahomans have cut back on a range of expenses, including groceries, entertainment, dining out and travel. "You’ve got a lot...
KOCO
Community meeting scheduled to discuss nearly $1 billion OKCPS bond proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will have a chance to approve a nearly $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Before people cast their votes on Nov. 8, Oklahoma City Public Schools families will have a chance to learn more about the $995 million bond proposal. If the bond proposal passes, district officials said they plan to use the money to pay for a list of projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
KOCO
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gives initial approval for preliminary 2023 budget
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gave initial approval to the agency's preliminary 2023 budget. On Tuesday, the board approved $44 million that will go toward Oklahoma's electronic tolling system. The money would pay for a five-year contract extension with the companies currently maintaining the turnpikes. The budget...
