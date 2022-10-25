ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 11

Penny Carpenter
2d ago

that's why you use your uninsured driver insurance. we're all required to carry it so use it

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. “He is accused of shooting a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough man accused of shooting into occupied home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
UNICOI, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash

No students were hurt in a crash involving an Anderson County school bus on Tuesday afternoon, but the driver of the other vehicle involved was injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The THP reports that a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by 34-year-old Alisa Seiber of Clinton had been headed...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
wvlt.tv

Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
GATLINBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy