Penny Carpenter
2d ago
that's why you use your uninsured driver insurance. we're all required to carry it so use it
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. “He is accused of shooting a...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen Wednesday. Masai’yah Westfield attends Fulton High School and was last seen getting off the bus in Western Heights on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Her grandmother waited for...
KPD: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on westbound I-40 in Knoxville
A multivehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 near downtown Knoxville Wednesday morning has caused some traffic delays
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that Rob Maupin and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County Home to visit a few friends when they were struck by another motor vehicle at the back of their car.
WATE
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
25-Year-Old Amilear Rony Jeronimo-Sales Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that three cars were involved in a collision on Interstate 40 East.
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
WATE
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
Jonesborough man accused of shooting into occupied home
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on […]
Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
WYSH AM 1380
THP: No students hurt in Anderson bus crash
No students were hurt in a crash involving an Anderson County school bus on Tuesday afternoon, but the driver of the other vehicle involved was injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The THP reports that a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by 34-year-old Alisa Seiber of Clinton had been headed...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested in Johnson City, after chasing person with knife, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested after chasing someone with a knife, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say, officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman was chasing someone with a knife through the parking lot, Wednesday morning. According to police,...
WATE
KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
wymt.com
Traffic stop in Bell County leaves two men in jail on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail facing charges after a deputy noticed one of them not wearing a seatbelt during a traffic stop. On Wednesday night, Bell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217. Police stopped one of the cars coming through...
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
crossvillenews1st.com
ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE SEEK ADDICTION RECOVERY IN KNOXVILLE NOW THAT NEW CENTER AVAILABLE JUST ONE MONTH AGO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
No injuries to students reported in Anderson County school bus crash
An Anderson County School spokesperson said all students are safe and injured after a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
