Russell Westbrook is the man in the spotlight of hate once again, as his poor decision-making in clutch time against the Portland Trail Blazers has come under fire. Westbrook took an ill-advised mid-range jumper with plenty of time on the clock to allow the Trail Blazers to get the ball to Damian Lillard who scored a clutch 3 to take a 2-point lead.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO