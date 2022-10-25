Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
FadeawayWorld.net
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.
FadeawayWorld.net
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
Larry Brown Sports
Video: Ivica Zubac makes mindblowing error in Clippers game
Ivica Zubac made a blunder that was so bad one has to wonder what he was thinking. Zubac’s Los Angeles Clippers were facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in OKC. The Thunder had just made a 3-pointer to take a 46-43 lead with just under 10 seconds before halftime.
NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Mavericks-Nets, Grizzlies-Kings
Odds and Bets for Thursday’s NBA slate, including the Nets hosting the Mavericks and the Kings looking to win their first game of the season against the Grizzlies.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder beat Clippers for first win of season: 5 takeaways
The ball found Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the top of the arc as the final seconds of the third quarter ticked away. Gilgeous-Alexander had flummoxed the Clippers at the rim and in the mid-range, but he hadn’t taken a 3-pointer. ...
Yardbarker
Former Clippers Star Jamal Crawford Slams Lakers Fans For Blaming Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is the man in the spotlight of hate once again, as his poor decision-making in clutch time against the Portland Trail Blazers has come under fire. Westbrook took an ill-advised mid-range jumper with plenty of time on the clock to allow the Trail Blazers to get the ball to Damian Lillard who scored a clutch 3 to take a 2-point lead.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Russell Westbrook out Wednesday vs. Nuggets due to left hamstring soreness, per report
Russell Westbrook is unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left hamstring, according to Shams Charania. Austin Reaves is expected to start in the veteran's place. Westbrook initially hurt his hamstring in the preseason finale, when the Lakers brought him off the bench...
ClutchPoints
Thunder’s historic futility against Kawhi-less Clippers makes their win all the more absurd
This should give the Los Angeles Lakers hope. The Oklahoma City Thunder, despite shooting atrociously from behind the arc in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at home still managed to pull off a 108-94 victory — their first of the 2022-23 NBA season. According to...
Yardbarker
Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers’ injury reports are loaded ahead of the team’s back-to-back contests this week. The Thunder’s two best players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, will both be sidelined due to various injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.0 points in his two contests...
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic pours in 31 as Nuggets keep Lakers winless
Nikola Jokic compiled 31 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals as the host Denver Nuggets pulled away for a 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Bruce Brown scored 18 points, Jamal Murray scored 13 points and Jeff Green scored 10 for the Nuggets (3-2)....
Injury Report: Kawhi Out, Gilgeous-Alexander In for Thunder-Clippers' Tuesday Bout
Oklahoma City continues to find themselves decimated with injuries as they prepare to host the Clippers on Tuesday.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard shockingly out-load managed by his own team
Before suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers in their season-opening win against intracity rivals Los Angeles Lakers, it had been a long layoff for Kawhi Leonard, having missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after he injured his knee in the Game 4 of the second round against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 postseason.
How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will play each other on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Comments / 0