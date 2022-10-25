High school roundup for Oct. 24, 2022: Mars girls need OT to finish Penn-Trafford, get out of 1st round

Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
Pittsburgh's Only Walmart Closes
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: 40 years ago, Brown boosted Burrell toward playoffs
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Burrell moved closer to a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot with a 14-13 victory at Knoch on Oct. 25, 1982. Tom Brown tallied two touchdowns and two PATs to make the difference. Todd Durand scored two TDs for the Knights.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth means progress for Latrobe
Latrobe quickly put a loss to No. 2 McKeesport in the past and clung to perspective with a trip to the WPIAL playoffs clinched. The Wildcats (5-4) will head to the postseason for just the third time since 2003, secure in an improved mindset and culture reset in the program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In showdown with Greensburg Central Catholic, Leechburg looks for share of conference crown
Much has been made over the past several seasons about Leechburg football’s to-do list. There still are some boxes to be checked. On Friday night, the Blue Devils have a chance to earn at least a share of their first conference title since winning the AIC North in 1978.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off. It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal. Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale girls soccer team doesn’t let opponent get too close this time, advances to semifinals
In Springdale’s first-round win over Sewickley Academy, the game got a little too close for comfort after the Dynamos yielded a couple of late goals. They were determined not to let that happen again Tuesday. This time, the second-seeded Dynamos were dominant from start to finish and ended up...
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 9
Kennedy is a team captain and has 47 tackles for the Scotties this season. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and is strong on the offensive line. Mason has 25 solo tackles and 21 assists. He has forced two fumbles and had an interception against Leechburg. He has rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band
The Springdale Dynamos trailed the Northgate Flames, 37-13, in the fourth quarter after the Dynamos notched their second touchdown. The lead was more or less insurmountable, but Springdale was poised to make history. Springdale’s sophomore kicker Clare Schneider took the field underneath the Friday night lights to attempt the PAT....
Dave Anderson happy with decision to pull double coaching duty at Kiski Area
Dave Anderson will be front and center Wednesday evening as a varsity assistant for the Kiski Area boys soccer team as it hosts Montour at 6:30 in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Richard Dilts Stadium. On Monday, he was in command as the head coach of the Cavaliers girls...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport hockey to lean on large group of underclassmen
The Freeport hockey program knows success. Although Freeport finished with an 8-10-0-1 record last season, the Yellowjackets racked up a 16-4 mark in 2020-21. Both teams corralled second place in the Varsity A Blue division, and the 2020-21 squad advanced to the semifinal round of the PIHL playoffs. Freeport was...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: John Hugley
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We begin our All-14 series with the man in the middle:. JOHN HUGLEY. Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio. Height, Weight: 6’9, 265...
Once a critic of PIAA competitive-balance rule, state rep from Beaver County supports overhaul
The PIAA’s plan to remove the transfer criteria from its competitive-balance formula received support Tuesday from a Beaver County legislator who was an outspoken critic of the current rule. State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County) wrote a critical letter to the PIAA last December when the Aliquippa football team...
27 First News
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh for a Pint
Having settled in the Steel City just out of college, I became intimately familiar with some of the best breweries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh does pride itself as a beer-drinking town with over 50 craft breweries that have been making a buzz throughout the country. It wasn’t that easy to narrow...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 27, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle volunteers. The Salvation Army New...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
