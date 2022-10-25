Marshville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO