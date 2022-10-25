ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Man charged with deadly hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike on Oct. 8. Metro Police report 26-year-old Edvin Chub-Caal is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license for the deadly crash which resulted in the death of 69-year-old pedestrian Larry Arnold.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville Police search for suspect who held victim at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect who held a victim at gunpoint Monday is wanted by Clarksville Police. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the suspect Jordan Jackson took the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a Gray or Silver SUV on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Jackson then drove...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two juveniles arrested after leading Clarksville Police on a pursuit into Kentucky

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two juveniles were arrested after a police pursuit crossed state lines into Kentucky. Clarksville Police officers responded to PetSmart located at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. after an 80-year-old man said he was hit in the head with a gun by two black men and robbed of his vehicle, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

ATF: Dozens of guns stolen from Dickson County pawn shop

DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — An investigation is underway after a pawn shop in Dickson County says dozens of guns were stolen last week. Investigators are offering a reward for information on the burglary. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says Southern Pawn & Gun, LLC was...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Bicyclist life-flighted after Clarksville crash involving two vehicles

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to Nashville early Thursday after an accident involving two vehicles on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Dodge store on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville Police have shut down two northbound and two southbound lanes of the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by driver at Nashville crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition and a driver has been charged for hitting the victim at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday morning. The pedestrian, 65-year-old Betsy Hueber, was seriously hurt from the crash and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Bellevue food truck worth $50,000 stolen

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Zyhir Baker-Elam started ItzAPhillyThing in 2018 when he opened a food truck. In 2020, he decided to open a brick and mortar. On Saturday morning, the manager Desmond Tanner walked into the restaurant and found $160 in cash stolen from the register, iPads, an iPhone, and other items.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Proposal up for discussion to eliminate parking minimums from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You could soon see fewer parking spots available in some of the busiest parts of town. Several Metro Council members want to eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee city, CSX sued by mother who lost her three kids in train crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A law firm has filed a lawsuit against a Tennessee city and CSX Transportation on behalf of a mother who lost three children when they were killed driving over train tracks. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado, and 29-year-old Jose Coronado were killed in September while driving across tracks...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee AG files appeal after Lindsey Lowe granted new trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Ambulance involved in accident on US 43 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A portion of US 43 in Maury County is closed while crews respond to an accident involving an ambulance. The wreck was reported around lunchtime Monday on Hwy. 43 near Oakland Parkway. A photo from the scene shows the ambulance nearly crushed and turned on its side.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

