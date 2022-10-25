Read full article on original website
Man charged with deadly hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike on Oct. 8. Metro Police report 26-year-old Edvin Chub-Caal is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license for the deadly crash which resulted in the death of 69-year-old pedestrian Larry Arnold.
Clarksville Police search for suspect who held victim at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect who held a victim at gunpoint Monday is wanted by Clarksville Police. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the suspect Jordan Jackson took the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a Gray or Silver SUV on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Jackson then drove...
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
Two teens allegedly rob, hold women at gunpoint on pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing two women who were walking Nashville's pedestrian bridge crossing into downtown. The teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were wearing face coverings and were sitting on the stairs leading up to the bridge from the eastside, Metro Police report.
Two juveniles arrested after leading Clarksville Police on a pursuit into Kentucky
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two juveniles were arrested after a police pursuit crossed state lines into Kentucky. Clarksville Police officers responded to PetSmart located at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. after an 80-year-old man said he was hit in the head with a gun by two black men and robbed of his vehicle, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported.
ATF: Dozens of guns stolen from Dickson County pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — An investigation is underway after a pawn shop in Dickson County says dozens of guns were stolen last week. Investigators are offering a reward for information on the burglary. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says Southern Pawn & Gun, LLC was...
Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
Bicyclist life-flighted after Clarksville crash involving two vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to Nashville early Thursday after an accident involving two vehicles on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Dodge store on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville Police have shut down two northbound and two southbound lanes of the...
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by driver at Nashville crosswalk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition and a driver has been charged for hitting the victim at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday morning. The pedestrian, 65-year-old Betsy Hueber, was seriously hurt from the crash and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)...
Nashville police search for man who punched customer, opened fire at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a man who punched a customer in the face and opened fire at a gas station last week. MNPD reports the man (pictured above) was involved in a physical altercation with a customer inside the Citgo gas station...
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
Man accused of exposing himself to girls outside Rutherford County home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate man has been arrested after deputies say he exposed himself to two sisters outside of their Walter Hill home. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says the girls' mother reported on Oct. 4 a man exposed himself while the girls were outside. Information...
Bellevue food truck worth $50,000 stolen
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Zyhir Baker-Elam started ItzAPhillyThing in 2018 when he opened a food truck. In 2020, he decided to open a brick and mortar. On Saturday morning, the manager Desmond Tanner walked into the restaurant and found $160 in cash stolen from the register, iPads, an iPhone, and other items.
One person shot, in critical condition after shooting on Murfreesboro Pike; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot on Murfreesboro Pike Monday night and is in critical condition, police dispatch confirmed. The suspect is still at large and there is no one in custody at this time, police confirm. The incident was reported in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro...
Proposal up for discussion to eliminate parking minimums from Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You could soon see fewer parking spots available in some of the busiest parts of town. Several Metro Council members want to eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many...
Tennessee city, CSX sued by mother who lost her three kids in train crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A law firm has filed a lawsuit against a Tennessee city and CSX Transportation on behalf of a mother who lost three children when they were killed driving over train tracks. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado, and 29-year-old Jose Coronado were killed in September while driving across tracks...
La Vergne authorities make a rare rescue helping a horse stuck in swimming pool
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — La Vergne authorities made a rare rescue on Monday. The La Vergne Police Department and La Vergne Fire Rescue Department (LFRD) were both called to a home to rescue a horse that had fallen into an in-ground swimming pool, the La Vergne Police Department reported.
Tennessee AG files appeal after Lindsey Lowe granted new trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
Ambulance involved in accident on US 43 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A portion of US 43 in Maury County is closed while crews respond to an accident involving an ambulance. The wreck was reported around lunchtime Monday on Hwy. 43 near Oakland Parkway. A photo from the scene shows the ambulance nearly crushed and turned on its side.
