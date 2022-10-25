ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says. Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game. Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS. Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
Clayton News Daily

Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child's birth, authorities say

The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
DALLAS, GA
People

Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
DALLAS, TX
Mother Jones

Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Used Car King of New York’ Sold Fraudulent Texas Tags

A man who called himself the “Used Car King of New York” pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fraudulent tags in Texas and other states. Octavian Ocasio, 51, entered the guilty plea on October 18, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
