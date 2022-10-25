Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said. The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September...
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
KSLTV
Texas District Attorney names Texas officer who shoot hamburger-eating teenager
(CNN) — The Texas police officer who shot a 17-year-old man while he was eating a meal in a McDonald’s parking lot last week has been named, as the teen remains in critical condition, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. San Antonio Officer James...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’
A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says. Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game. Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS. Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and...
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Clayton News Daily
Man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees was in the building to watch his child's birth, authorities say
The man who allegedly shot and killed two employees in the maternity ward of a Dallas hospital was in the building to attend the birth of his child, authorities said. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he shot and killed two employees at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas Police Department said.
Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
buzzfeednews.com
The Texas State Police Officer Who Responded To The Uvalde Shooting Has Become The First From His Department To Be Fired Amid The Fallout Over The Response
The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was among the responders to the mass shooting in Uvalde amid intense scrutiny into how law enforcement reacted as the tragedy unfolded. Sgt. Juan Maldonado is the first member of the state police force to be fired after the...
A Texas mom is accused of strangling and stabbing her daughter
A Texas mom was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show. Melissa Towne, 37, is alleged to have confessed to the killing after the girl...
Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go'
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting.
Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
Boy found dead inside suitcase identified, warrant issued for mother
A boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and police said Wednesday that the child's mother and another woman are suspects in his death. The boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, said Sgt....
dallasexpress.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ Sold Fraudulent Texas Tags
A man who called himself the “Used Car King of New York” pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fraudulent tags in Texas and other states. Octavian Ocasio, 51, entered the guilty plea on October 18, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0