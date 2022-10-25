ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

peninsulapress.com

Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters

Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
PALO ALTO, CA
peninsulapress.com

San Carlos Arts Center Receives City Funds for Youth Mentorship Program

San Carlos, CA – The Redwood City Arts Commission has awarded a San Carlos arts center $1,500 to help launch its inaugural youth mentorship program this January. The one-year pilot program will pair six students from Sequoia High School in Redwood City with members of Art Bias—a studio center and artist community based in San Carlos’ Industrial Arts District. Under their mentors’ guidance, participating students will learn to work in various mediums, develop their portfolios, visit local museums, and curate a Dec. 2023 final exhibition showcasing their work at Art Bias’ newly renovated Studio 114.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
ihsvoice.com

Teachers Lose Out on Healthcare Benefits

On September 12, 2022 Fremont Unified District Teachers Association (FUDTA) held a meeting to communicate the settlement reached with Fremont Unified School District (FUSD) regarding the Minimum Employer Contribution (MEC) ordered by Section 22892 of the Public Employees’ Medical and Hospital Care Act (PEMHCA). PEMHCA states that the employer (FUSD) must annually adjust their healthcare contribution to the medical care aspect of the Consumer Price Index-Urban (Inflation Rate), to keep up with the state of the economy.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Councilmember Sheng Thao believes Oakland 'is sick and tired of the status quo'

OAKLAND -- With residents wary of a recent rise in violent crime, homelessness, and continuing struggles with blighted streets, Oakland is about to elect a new mayor. Libby Schaaf will be termed out after eight years in office and her successor will take the job as many see Oakland at a crossroads. "So when people ask how we do it, when I tell them what they have to do, they come in and say we will spend the money and how do you make the sandwich for us," laughed Gerry Mogg, owner of Modigliani Cafe in Grand Lake.Mogg's tuna melt is now...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population

The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Sports

Five takeaways about Howard Terminal from Oakland Council Member

Where do things stand with the Athletics' ballpark project at Howard Terminal? Oakland mayoral candidate and District 6 Council Member Loren Taylor spoke with NBC Sports California in a recent interview about what lies ahead. Here are five takeaways from the conversation. There will be no Oakland binding vote on...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alta Bates hospital nurses start 5-day strike in Oakland and Berkeley

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses. "We feel like the hospital isn’t doing enough to ensure...
OAKLAND, CA

