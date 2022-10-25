Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
LGBTQ Students, Allies Calling for Los Positas College Trustee to Resign Over Online Posts
LGBTQ students and allies at Los Positas College in Livermore are now demanding one of the school’s trustees to step down after they said he made a series of homophobic and transphobic remarks online. “It’s a very dangerous thing for an elected public official to be making those comments,”...
peninsulapress.com
Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters
Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
peninsulapress.com
San Carlos Arts Center Receives City Funds for Youth Mentorship Program
San Carlos, CA – The Redwood City Arts Commission has awarded a San Carlos arts center $1,500 to help launch its inaugural youth mentorship program this January. The one-year pilot program will pair six students from Sequoia High School in Redwood City with members of Art Bias—a studio center and artist community based in San Carlos’ Industrial Arts District. Under their mentors’ guidance, participating students will learn to work in various mediums, develop their portfolios, visit local museums, and curate a Dec. 2023 final exhibition showcasing their work at Art Bias’ newly renovated Studio 114.
peninsulapress.com
Palo Alto City Council Member Disappointed with State Budget for Housing Investments
Palo Alto City Councilmember Greer Stone called the $2 billion for housing investments in the 2022-23 California state budget “absurd,” after receiving updates about the 2022 Legislative Session from the city’s Federal and State Legislative advocates at the monthly Policy and Services Committee meeting Oct. 11. In...
Threats of Violence Lead Atherton School Officials to Close Schools for Week
It hasn't been the best week for officials of the Atherton School District. On the heels of news that a long-term teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student, the district is dealing with threats of violence that have led to schools being closed for the remainder of the week.
ihsvoice.com
Teachers Lose Out on Healthcare Benefits
On September 12, 2022 Fremont Unified District Teachers Association (FUDTA) held a meeting to communicate the settlement reached with Fremont Unified School District (FUSD) regarding the Minimum Employer Contribution (MEC) ordered by Section 22892 of the Public Employees’ Medical and Hospital Care Act (PEMHCA). PEMHCA states that the employer (FUSD) must annually adjust their healthcare contribution to the medical care aspect of the Consumer Price Index-Urban (Inflation Rate), to keep up with the state of the economy.
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
santaclaranews.org
PETITION: Ask District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate Corruption in Santa Clara
A Change.Org petition was started yesterday by Stand Up for Santa Clara (SUFSC) to ask District Attorney Jeff Rosen to investigate corruption in Santa Clara. The petition cites the findings of a recent Civil Grand Jury report. SUFSC was started in March 2015 by leaders of the soccer community to...
Councilmember Sheng Thao believes Oakland 'is sick and tired of the status quo'
OAKLAND -- With residents wary of a recent rise in violent crime, homelessness, and continuing struggles with blighted streets, Oakland is about to elect a new mayor. Libby Schaaf will be termed out after eight years in office and her successor will take the job as many see Oakland at a crossroads. "So when people ask how we do it, when I tell them what they have to do, they come in and say we will spend the money and how do you make the sandwich for us," laughed Gerry Mogg, owner of Modigliani Cafe in Grand Lake.Mogg's tuna melt is now...
kalw.org
Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population
The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
NBC Sports
Five takeaways about Howard Terminal from Oakland Council Member
Where do things stand with the Athletics' ballpark project at Howard Terminal? Oakland mayoral candidate and District 6 Council Member Loren Taylor spoke with NBC Sports California in a recent interview about what lies ahead. Here are five takeaways from the conversation. There will be no Oakland binding vote on...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
San Francisco no longer most expensive city for renters
In a surprising twist, San Francisco is no longer the most expensive city for renting, according to data from Zumper. New York City was first ranked above San Francisco as a renter’s most expensive city in August of 2021.
KTVU FOX 2
Alta Bates hospital nurses start 5-day strike in Oakland and Berkeley
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses. "We feel like the hospital isn’t doing enough to ensure...
Silicon Valley’s big tech donates little locally
Tech companies based in Santa Clara County earn billions in revenue but only donate a tiny portion to local nonprofits as social inequality in one of the country’s wealthiest counties worsens. A review by San José Spotlight of donations from several Santa Clara County-based tech companies shows these corporations...
