kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Russia Is Europe's Problem, Not America's. It's Time for the U.S. to Cut Europe Loose | Opinion
There is an uncomfortable truth that almost nobody in Washington wants to address and it's this: The biggest foreign threat to the Unites States is not Russia and it's not China. It's the European Union and its member states. This is not to say that Europe is an enemy of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-UK pilots recruited by China were actually spies for UK: Report
Some of the former United Kingdom military pilots who were recruited by China’s military to train Chinese pilots may have actually gone along with the recruitment effort in order to steal secrets from China for the West. These Chinese recruiting and British counter-spying efforts are playing out as China is trying to overtake the U.S. and the West as the dominant global power.
boundingintocrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Says US Dollar Is Toast Citing Saudi Arabia’s Request to Join BRICS – Economics Bitcoin News
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says the U.S. dollar is toast, citing Saudi Arabia’s request to join the BRICS nations that comprise Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Robert Kiyosaki’s Latest US Dollar Warning. The author of Rich Dad...
financefeeds.com
Crypto investment flows show less bets on Bitcoin decline
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent lows, investors trimmed their positions in funds designed to profit from further declines in the cryptocurrency. Investors redeemed a net $7.1 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through October 21, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote. On a month-to-date basis, assets under management (AUM) in these funds had hit an all-time high of $15 million, representing 10% of total AuM.
Countries Where Cryptocurrency Is Legal and Illegal
Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded in the past few years. The Pew Research Center estimates 9 in 10 Americans have heard about crypto. From Matt Damon’s infamous Super Bowl ad to President Joe Biden’s March executive order asking the government to look into the risks posed by digital currencies, crypto is a hotter topic now than ever before.
coinbureau.com
KuCoin vs SwissBorg 2022: Top Crypto Exchanges Compared
Finding the perfect crypto exchange can be difficult, we get it. Here at the Coin Bureau, we spend countless hours tirelessly testing, reviewing, and covering dozens of cryptocurrency exchanges in our mission to help our community find the exchange that is best suited for their crypto journey. Today’s article is...
Russia says there is 'no hope' of improving ties with Britain under Rishi Sunak as Macron and Zelensky are among first world leaders to congratulate the new PM
Russia has already blasted any hope of improving ties with Britain following Liz Truss's departure, saying there is 'no hope' of an ease in tensions under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the appointment of the former chancellor will do little to repair the damaged diplomatic relationship...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Influencer Says ‘Salvadoran Money Is Accepted Everywhere in Lugano’
On Wednesday (October 26), crypto influencer Stacy Herbert, who is the co-host of YouTube series “MAX & STACY REPORT” (formerly known as “Orange Pill”), said that Bitcoin is currently widely accepted as a means of payment in Lugano, Switzerland. Lugano is “a city and municipality in...
cryptoslate.com
Britain’s new ‘pro-crypto’ Prime Minister slammed as ‘no friend of Bitcoin’
Twitter user @ODELL called out newly appointed U.K. Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak as “no friend of Bitcoin,” adding that reports of his pro-crypto rhetoric are “misleading.”. The basis for @ODELL’s comments came from a video of Sunak talking about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs,) which are...
dailycoin.com
Hong Kong’s Super Rich Show Interest in Crypto
Family offices and the ultra-rich of Hong Kong and Singapore are among investors who have expressed interest in diversifying their portfolio of assets with the novel asset class, despite the price fluctuations of digital currencies over the last two years. A report from KPMG says that more than 90% of family offices and wealthy people in Singapore and Hong Kong are either thinking about investing in cryptocurrency or are already doing so.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Phishing attack steals 700 Ethereum; Moldova bans crypto mining
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 26 includes the theft of over $1M worth of Ethereum by a phishing attack, Vitalik Buterin’s tweet deeming ZKPs “necessary” for Ethereum and Binance overtaking Huobi in crypto derivatives trading. CryptoSlate Top Stories. A scammer, “Monkey Drainer,” stole 700...
financefeeds.com
Hantec Markets opens office in Chile and celebrates six Global Retail Forex Award wins
“Now with our services available, we hope to continue this momentum and empower more financial freedom for people living in Latin America.”. Hantec Markets has opened a new office in Chile as the retail FX and CFD broker further expands across the globe amid recognition by industry peers, including six Global Retail Forex Award wins.
financefeeds.com
CFD broker TopFX attends Forex Expo Dubai: Focus on cTrader and technical analysis
TopFX has exhibited at the Forex Expo in Dubai on October 19th and 20th as part of its expansion strategy across the region and meet market demands in the Middle East. The CFD broker, which has opened a Dubai office last year, was represented by a few executives, including CEO Alex Katsaros, Head of Retention Rachelle Matta, and Global Head of Sales Omar Al-Janabi, at the World Trade Center of Dubai.
financefeeds.com
Saudi Arabia approves Chinese broker VCGL as first and only to conduct dealing, advising, custody
Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a subsidiary of the second largest online broker by total trading volume in Hong Kong, Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), has secured initial licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. The brokerage will be the very first and only licensed corporation in...
cryptopotato.com
Arthur Hayes Says Bull Market Will Be Back When China and Hong Kong ‘Love Crypto’
Re-crowning Hong Kong as a premier crypto capital hub could help the city to become a strong supporting pillar of the next bull market. China was emerging as the epicenter of the crypto industry. Within a decade, the country witnessed the spawning of giant exchanges like Binance Holdings Ltd. as well as the biggest Bitcoin mining firms. However, Beijing’s move to ban crypto trading and mining last year seemed poised to douse the entire domestic industry.
financefeeds.com
Invast Global to acquire FCA-regulated GMO-Z.com Trade UK
Invast Global has announced it has plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK and turn it into the UK subsidiary of the Australian headquartered Prime of Prime broker. On the buying end of the deal is Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd., which will acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc., subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom.
CoinTelegraph
HK and Singapore’s mega-rich are eyeing crypto investments: KPMG
Hong Kong and Singapore’s wealthy elite appear to be looking at digital assets with fervor after a new report from KPMG suggesting over 90% of family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are interested in investing in the digital assets space or have already done so. According to an Oct....
