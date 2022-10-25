Read full article on original website
One donor spent $2.2M underwriting ads attacking Ned Lamont
Businessman J. David Kelsey has contributed $2.2 million to the effort to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, CT's first-term Democratic governor.
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: Top issues for voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District
Election Day is less than two weeks away. News 8 is your local election headquarters and teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of this election cycle.
Trailing in polls, Stefanowski turns to populist rhetoric in late push
Trailing in public polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski is employing populist rhetoric to engage voters in the dwindling days of the campaign.
Lamont sends relief checks to thousands of working poor families
Gov. Ned Lamont's administration sent checks averaging $170 to thousands of CT families. The GOP called the move an election-year gimmick.
Profiling candidates in the race for Connecticut governor
(WFSB) - As Election Day approaches, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you, the voter, learn more about who is running. On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling. “We...
Dan Haar: Anti-Lamont rally in CT town a troubling sign of uncivil politics
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We like to think that we in genteel Connecticut are above the sort of uncivilized political fray unfolding in other states, the shouting and ugly comments. We are not. An event in Fairfield over the weekend serves as one illustration.
Election 2022: Everything Connecticut residents need to know before voting this year
How do I register to vote? Where is my polling location? Can I vote absentee? Your questions about CT's 2022 election, answered.
Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll
Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll: The most important issues to Connecticut voters in midterm elections
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, just two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season. The latest poll shows Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont maintaining a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski […]
Who is Rob Hotaling? CT governor’s race includes newcomer on Independent Party line
Rob Hotaling, 44, a banking executive with no elective experience, is the Independent Party of Connecticut’s nominee for governor. Hotaling and his wife, Luz, live in Cheshire with their four children. He was endorsed by the party’s state central committee and won its nomination on a contested tie-breaking vote in August.
OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut
While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski invoked the Bristol police murders in a call to repeal parts of the law. Democrats say he is politicizing a tragedy.
District 142 needs Dathan in the State House
In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature. Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.
Dathan supports education in a big way
Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
Experts weigh in on whether Connecticut is ready for the next Superstorm Sandy
Connecticut sustained $360 million in damage. Since then, the state has made major changes to prevent flooding.
12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say
People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
New study claims Connecticut has most disposable income in America
New study claims Connecticut has most disposable income in America
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
