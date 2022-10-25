Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
North Platte Telegraph
Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry
Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin
In a rematch of last season's national championship match, Wisconsin came out on top again. The No. 1 Huskers were swept by No. 5 and defending national champion Wisconsin 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in Madison on Wednesday. It was Nebraska's ninth straight loss to the Badgers with the streak dating back...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington facing off against familiar foes Saturday
It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game. His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Coleman's impact on rankings; Huskers hit jucos; in-state updates
Nebraska got a big recruiting win in Lincoln over the weekend, but most of NU’s coaching staff wasn't around to see it. Instead, many Husker coaches were spread out around the country extending offers to new recruits and checking on existing connections. The big win was of course Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
Knights advance in Region IX tourney with four-set win over Southeast CC
The regular season did not go the way the Knights had hoped. But the start of the postseason did on Wednesday night. The host North Platte Community College volleyball team advanced in the Region IX tournament with a four-set win over Southeast Community College in an opening-round matchup at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
North Platte Telegraph
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2
Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament. “We’ve really been working on serving...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph previews the Illinois game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Memorial Stadium. Check out his full news conference.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich out for season
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that inside linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of this season after suffering a knee injury against Purdue. Henrich, a captain with 24 games of experience, recorded 37 tackles (three for a loss) in five games this season. Fellow captain Garrett Nelson, Henrich’s roommate, called the injury a “bummer” but said Henrich handled the news well after their “deep roommate talks.”
North Platte Telegraph
Bekka Allick earns second straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
Nebraska volleyball's Bekka Allick won her second straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Monday. The middle blocker averaged 3.75 points, 3.17 kills and 0.83 blocks per set, while hitting .548, last week in the Huskers' sweeps of No. 12 Purdue and Illinois. Against the Boilermakers she had...
North Platte Telegraph
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise
Mickey Joseph saw a switch after the Oklahoma game. A switch that has his group looking like an entirely different team. “Everything settled down for them and they started believing in what we’re doing,” Joseph said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Since that Sept. 17 loss, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
North Platte Telegraph
UNL program aims to expand arts opportunities in rural Nebraska
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has rolled out a vision that would connect rural Nebraska with educational opportunities. Andrew Besler, dean of the college, visited with educators and civic organizations in North Platte Wednesday about his program that would integrate the Extension and...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Numbers don’t tell whole story on rural poverty. The communities of Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hastings are to be commended. Members of each community have undertaken steps to address rural poverty, according to a Flatwater Free Press story published on Monday. EDGE...
Comments / 0