It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game. His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO