Click10.com
FHP to cite driver who caused tanker truck crash, I-95 inferno that hurt 5
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Two victims of a tanker truck explosion and crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach Tuesday were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Miami Burn Center, officials told Local 10 News Wednesday. Those two critically injured patients were originally taken to Delray Medical Center following...
Broward firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
wflx.com
1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
cbs12.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
cbs12.com
Police: Man in critical condition, attacked by 2 men with machete and baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is at St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition following an incident at a Publix on Wednesday night. Yellow and red tape surrounded the parking lot at a Publix off of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue. According to an official with...
cbs12.com
Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach
At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.
cbs12.com
Malfunction temporarily closes northbound lanes of Flagler Bridge
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes of the Flagler Bridge are back open. Palm Beach police closed that side of the bridge earlier in the day due to a malfunction. Repairs have since been made.
cbs12.com
cw34.com
Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
cbs12.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
Motorcyclist, 36, killed in Loxahatchee crash
LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday evening when he crashed into a car that was making a U-turn, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Christopher Farrell, 36, whose town of residence was not disclosed, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki MC motorcycle westbound in the 14000 block of Key Lime Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crashed into the rear-passenger door of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, deputies said.
Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case.
cw34.com
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago was found guilty of vehicular homicide Tuesday.
