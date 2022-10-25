ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wflx.com

1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee

One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested after multi-county investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is in custody after a multi-county investigation, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the investigation started in Martin County before continuing into Okeechobee and Highlands county, where the suspect was apprehended. A name and mugshot has not been released...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Fire causes evacuation at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire broke out on the roof of The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach on Thursday, Oct. 27. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. No one was injured, but staff and guests were evacuated. Fire rescue...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Motorcyclist, 36, killed in Loxahatchee crash

LOXAHATCHEE — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday evening when he crashed into a car that was making a U-turn, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Christopher Farrell, 36, whose town of residence was not disclosed, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki MC motorcycle westbound in the 14000 block of Key Lime Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crashed into the rear-passenger door of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, deputies said.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

