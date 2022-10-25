ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nancy on Norwalk

District 142 needs Dathan in the State House

In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature. Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Dathan supports education in a big way

Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Vote for Mastronardi, the candidate who knows Norwalk

I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District. Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?

With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Vote Thomas for Secretary of State

I am writing to express my strong support to elect Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State of Connecticut. I have gotten to know Stephanie through her work in my community. Stephanie possesses impeccable qualifications, demonstrated financial prowess, and tireless dedication to our community. Our democracy is under attack as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Vote for Dathan, a healthcare access advocate

Although the quality of American healthcare is excellent, the inequality of affordable access to our profit-driven healthcare system is pitiful. So, I want to give a shout-out to Lucy Dathan, our State Representative for the 142nd District, for all she has done, and does, to help lighten the burden of healthcare costs and increase access to decent health care for so many people.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Re-elect Lucy Dathan

I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
HARTFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law

GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Milligan buys ‘the whole block’

NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
