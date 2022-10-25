Read full article on original website
District 142 needs Dathan in the State House
In the four years she has served the constituents of the 142nd district, Lucy Dathan has gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working members of the Legislature. Her credentials are impressive, particularly in the area of finance, but also her grasp and understanding of everyday “kitchen table” issues like education, healthcare, childcare and taxes.
Dathan supports education in a big way
Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
Vote for Mastronardi, the candidate who knows Norwalk
I am writing this letter in support of Don Mastronardi for State Representative in the 142nd District. Democrats have controlled our State legislature for about the last 30 years. During this time, Connecticut Democrats have brought us the second highest tax rates in the US and the highest electricity rates in the continental U.S., dramatic learning loss and falling test scores in our struggling schools, increasing violent crime, and economic shutdowns leading to small business closures. Please ask yourself this question: has Connecticut become more or less affordable in the four years Don Mastronardi’s opponent, Lucy Dathan, and her Democratic colleagues have been in office? Regardless of one’s background, the economic policies Lucy Dathan and her colleagues promote are damaging to all Connecticut residents. One-party rule leads to complacency, bad ideas passed in an echo chamber, and special interest control.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
Thomas, Rapini talk laws, integrity in CT Secretary of State debate
The two leading candidates vying to become Connecticut’s next Secretary of the State, Democrat Stephanie Thomas and Republican Dominic Rapini, met Tuesday night to debate how the state operates its elections and how voters can access the ballot. The meeting offered a clear picture of the differences between the...
Vote Thomas for Secretary of State
I am writing to express my strong support to elect Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State of Connecticut. I have gotten to know Stephanie through her work in my community. Stephanie possesses impeccable qualifications, demonstrated financial prowess, and tireless dedication to our community. Our democracy is under attack as...
Gov. Ned Lamont’s income jumped to $54 million last year
Gov. Ned Lamont’s adjusted gross income was $54 million in 2021, a nearly seven-fold increase over the previous year, driven by $52.7 million in capital gains, according to tax records released Friday. The Democratic governor’s campaign released summary pages of his state and federal tax returns that do not...
Duff debates opponents Miressi and Brinton in LWV debate
NORWALK, Conn. — State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) faced two opponents in a debate, one passionately attacking Hartford’s policies and the other arguing that the political system needs an overhaul. Republican challenger Daniel Miressi focused on high consumer costs and said, “There is no upward mobility...
Vote for Dathan, a healthcare access advocate
Although the quality of American healthcare is excellent, the inequality of affordable access to our profit-driven healthcare system is pitiful. So, I want to give a shout-out to Lucy Dathan, our State Representative for the 142nd District, for all she has done, and does, to help lighten the burden of healthcare costs and increase access to decent health care for so many people.
Stefanowski pledges not to require COVID vaccines for CT children
Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut unlikely to mandate COVID immunizations to attend school. Republican Bob Stefanowski made childhood COVID-19 vaccinations a late campaign issue Thursday with a pledge not to require them to attend school and a challenge for Gov. Ned Lamont to make the same promise. The challenge from...
Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis
Gov. Ned Lamont said that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence. Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Oct. 12 that he had been concealing his employment by Neom,...
Stefanowski confirms consulting for Saudi crown prince’s project
GOP candidate for governor had declined to name client until Hearst Connecticut story. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski confirmed he is a consultant to a company overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi leader blamed by the U.S. for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Stefanowski, who had...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Chronic homelessness drops following years of focus on the issue. The number of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut rose for the first time in nearly a decade, by about 13% from 2021 to 2022, according to a report released this week. Over the past eight years, the total number of...
Re-elect Lucy Dathan
I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
Milligan buys ‘the whole block’
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
