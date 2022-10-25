ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

news fanatic
2d ago

Stefanowski needs to be more aggressive! CT voters are lax and too comfortable for change. He needs to address more why CT would benefit with a republican gov. Commercials with family saying "I love you" is not convincing and will not put him in office

ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Dathan supports education in a big way

Organizes coat drives for the needy. Honors her mother’s memory by being part of the Alzheimer’s Walk each year. Writes fiery rebuttals, for example, one to New Canaan’s Board of Ed when they proposed dropping diversity from their mission statement. Analyzes the state budget “agency by agency,”...
NEW CANAAN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll

Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

