NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: ten, nineteen) (eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry
Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball swept by No. 5 Wisconsin
In a rematch of last season's national championship match, Wisconsin came out on top again. The No. 1 Huskers were swept by No. 5 and defending national champion Wisconsin 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in Madison on Wednesday. It was Nebraska's ninth straight loss to the Badgers with the streak dating back...
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Illini
Record: 6-1, 3-1 Rankings: No. 17 (AP) 1. Nebraska’s defense will be challenged in trying to contain Chase Brown. The junior leads the country with 1,059 yards and is averaging 151.3 rushing yards per game. He ran the ball 44 times for 180 yards in the win over Minnesota and added 53 receiving yards. Brown has also been a threat in the passing game, where he's hauled in 15 passes for 107 yards and two scores.
Refreshed Nebraska finding reasons to believe in Big Ten West contention
LINCOLN — For a few days last weekend, Garrett Nelson lived the way he imagines a regular person might. He cooked his own food. Hung out with friends. Watched a bunch of football. His schedule was wide open. “I took a lot of naps,” the Nebraska outside linebacker said...
Recruiting notes: Coleman's impact on rankings; Huskers hit jucos; in-state updates
Nebraska got a big recruiting win in Lincoln over the weekend, but most of NU’s coaching staff wasn't around to see it. Instead, many Husker coaches were spread out around the country extending offers to new recruits and checking on existing connections. The big win was of course Lincoln...
Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
Big Ten West-leading Illinois noticing positive changes for in-transition Nebraska program
Old Nebraska and new Nebraska. Illinois is paying full attention to both. It’s the only logical way to prepare for these in-flux Huskers, Illinois coach Bret Bielema and both coordinators said Monday. Three games before head coach Scott Frost was dismissed. Three games under interim coach Mickey Joseph. The Oklahoma contest – after which NU made a change at defensive coordinator – falling somewhere in the middle.
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel
LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
Knights advance in Region IX tourney with four-set win over Southeast CC
The regular season did not go the way the Knights had hoped. But the start of the postseason did on Wednesday night. The host North Platte Community College volleyball team advanced in the Region IX tournament with a four-set win over Southeast Community College in an opening-round matchup at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.
Julie Geiser: Pheasant and quail season opener is Saturday
The coveted pheasant and quail seasons starts Saturday and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Both seasons are open statewide. Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three and possession limits of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.
COVID cases tick up in Nebraska after six weeks of decline
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, ending a six-week stretch of falling virus numbers. The state reported 1,140 cases for the week ending Oct. 19, an 8% increase from 1,052 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While cases nationally...
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise
Mickey Joseph saw a switch after the Oklahoma game. A switch that has his group looking like an entirely different team. “Everything settled down for them and they started believing in what we’re doing,” Joseph said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Since that Sept. 17 loss, the...
