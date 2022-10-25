ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County receives international award for workforce development

~ Pulaski County, Virginia Economic Development Authority Wins the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council ~. October 26, 2022, the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, in partnership with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, was awarded the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council as part of the 2022 Go Global Awards. Pulaski County, serving as Southwestern Virginia’s Center of International Business, has focused on fostering a competitive world-class business environment to support existing international and domestic companies and be a strategic location for foreign direct investment and the reshoring of U.S. industries.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

Twin County Chamber presents awards

GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County. VDOT has plans to purchase right of way to build a road connecting Nye Road to E. Lee Trinkle Drive. VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl says the project will cost around $30 million.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Government Technology

Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County

(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem

(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
SALEM, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Boones Mill police equipment upgraded

Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
BOONES MILL, VA
pcpatriot.com

Leaf collections in Pulaski begin Nov. 7

The Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will continue throughout November and into the first week of December (as needed) weather permitting. Routinely leaf collection begins on the North side of town for two weeks. This will be from...
PULASKI, VA
Pennsylvania Business Report

CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine

CONSOL Energy, based in Canonsburg, Pa., announced Friday it had commissioned the Itmann Preparation Plant last month and that the first train of Itmann coal had already loaded and shipped. The Itmann No. 5 mine, located 2.5 miles northwest of Itmann, West Virginia, is projected to produce approximately 900,000 tons per year of premium, low-vol […] The post CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ITMANN, WV
WJHL

Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees.  For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA

