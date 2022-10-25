Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County receives international award for workforce development
~ Pulaski County, Virginia Economic Development Authority Wins the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council ~. October 26, 2022, the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, in partnership with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, was awarded the Workforce Developer Award from the International Trade Council as part of the 2022 Go Global Awards. Pulaski County, serving as Southwestern Virginia’s Center of International Business, has focused on fostering a competitive world-class business environment to support existing international and domestic companies and be a strategic location for foreign direct investment and the reshoring of U.S. industries.
virginiamercury.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
thecarrollnews.com
Twin County Chamber presents awards
GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
WDBJ7.com
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County. VDOT has plans to purchase right of way to build a road connecting Nye Road to E. Lee Trinkle Drive. VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl says the project will cost around $30 million.
cardinalnews.org
Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
Government Technology
Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County
(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
pcpatriot.com
Habitat for Humanity of New River Valley launching First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at ReStore
Christiansburg, VA- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is hosting their First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at the ReStore, Saturday, October 29th. Trick-or-treating begins at 3PM in the parking lot located at 1675 N. Franklin St. The event will kick off at 2PM with music and crafts...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
pcpatriot.com
Leaf collections in Pulaski begin Nov. 7
The Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will continue throughout November and into the first week of December (as needed) weather permitting. Routinely leaf collection begins on the North side of town for two weeks. This will be from...
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine
CONSOL Energy, based in Canonsburg, Pa., announced Friday it had commissioned the Itmann Preparation Plant last month and that the first train of Itmann coal had already loaded and shipped. The Itmann No. 5 mine, located 2.5 miles northwest of Itmann, West Virginia, is projected to produce approximately 900,000 tons per year of premium, low-vol […] The post CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
