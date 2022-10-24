ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Syracuse.com

Packers ‘should consider staying home’ vs. Bills (Week 8 power rankings)

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week. Under Sean McDermott, that means the Bills should come ready to play. Since being named Bills head coach in 2017, Buffalo is undefeated coming off of the bye with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s good news for the Bills and bad news for the Green Bay Packers, a team that has never defeated Buffalo in Western New York.
GREEN BAY, WI
WGRZ TV

Bills' Von Miller, Dion Dawkins team up with Wegmans to promote health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Von Miller isn't wasting time integrating himself into the Western New York community. Coming off of the bye week, his Buffalo Bills (5-1) are getting ready for another primetime matchup hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2 and NBC. The...
BUFFALO, NY

