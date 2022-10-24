The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week. Under Sean McDermott, that means the Bills should come ready to play. Since being named Bills head coach in 2017, Buffalo is undefeated coming off of the bye with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s good news for the Bills and bad news for the Green Bay Packers, a team that has never defeated Buffalo in Western New York.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO