Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

St. Louis010—1 First Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Nurse, Foegele), 6:07. Second Period_2, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Schenn, Faulk), 19:55 (pp). Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (Hyman, McDavid), 13:44. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 3 (Draisaitl, Kane), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-6-11_28. St. Louis 6-20-12_38. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; St....
EDMONTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville,...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2

Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Rangers000—0 N.Y. Islanders012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR (High Sticking), 5:34; Miller, NYR (Tripping), 8:32; Lee, NYI (Tripping), 19:09. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Pageau, Pulock), 8:44. Penalties_Pageau, NYI (Slashing), 1:55; Fox, NYR (Tripping), 13:16. Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pelech, Barzal), 5:37. 3, N.Y. Islanders,...
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

The best starts to Calgary Flames seasons in franchise history

Friends, the Calgary Flames’ win on Tuesday over the Pittsburgh Penguins set a franchise record! The Flames reached five wins faster than they’ve ever reached it before, and tied a record from the Atlanta days for the fastest to 10 points in franchise history. Let’s dive into how...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118. DETROIT (113) Bey 6-11 3-6 17, Boj.Bogdanovic 12-21...
ATLANTA, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

