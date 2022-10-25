Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1
St. Louis010—1 First Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Nurse, Foegele), 6:07. Second Period_2, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Schenn, Faulk), 19:55 (pp). Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (Hyman, McDavid), 13:44. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 3 (Draisaitl, Kane), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-6-11_28. St. Louis 6-20-12_38. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; St....
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville,...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
Sabres remain winless vs. Seattle, halt hot start with 5-1 loss to wrap road trip
SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Buffalo and San Jose are the only teams that have lost three times to the Kraken since they joined the NHL as an expansion franchise last season. Buffalo has never beaten the […]
Porterville Recorder
Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis
St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Rangers000—0 N.Y. Islanders012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR (High Sticking), 5:34; Miller, NYR (Tripping), 8:32; Lee, NYI (Tripping), 19:09. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Pageau, Pulock), 8:44. Penalties_Pageau, NYI (Slashing), 1:55; Fox, NYR (Tripping), 13:16. Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pelech, Barzal), 5:37. 3, N.Y. Islanders,...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
Yardbarker
The best starts to Calgary Flames seasons in franchise history
Friends, the Calgary Flames’ win on Tuesday over the Pittsburgh Penguins set a franchise record! The Flames reached five wins faster than they’ve ever reached it before, and tied a record from the Atlanta days for the fastest to 10 points in franchise history. Let’s dive into how...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak
Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory
Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118. DETROIT (113) Bey 6-11 3-6 17, Boj.Bogdanovic 12-21...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Comments / 0