Scotty Thurman Jr.
University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
Daniels Picked on Preseason Team; Razorbacks Projected Fifth in Coaches Poll
The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the 2022-23 Preseason Coaches Poll and Team, as announced by the league Wednesday. Fourth-year starter Makayla Daniels is highlighted on the eight-person Second Team, while the Razorbacks were chosen to tie for fifth in the poll. Daniels has started in all 88 games she has...
Muss: Embracing Expectations
Eric Musselman is doing things at Arkansas that Razorback fans haven’t seen in quite some time. He’s been to back-to-back Elite Eights and already has two wins over No. 1-ranked teams. And as Musselman enters the fourth year of his Arkansas tenure, expectations are sky high. Fans care...
Purchase Your Women’s Basketball Tickets Today
Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women’s basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased.
Walsh on Julius Erving Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in...
Smith on Jerry West Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry...
