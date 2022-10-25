Read full article on original website
Related
Family demands change after man dies in Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 20-year-old Shamar Mcelroy showed up outside the Fulton County jail Tuesday evening to hold a vigil in his honor. He was found dead in his jail cell on Oct. 19, 2022. Mcelroy's family told 11Alive his death was being treated as a...
fox5atlanta.com
Victor Hill trial: Suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on 6 of 7 federal charges
ATLANTA - After multiple days of deliberation, a federal jury has found suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill guilty on six of seven charges he violated the constitutional rights of pre-trial detainees by having them strapped into restraint chairs inside the jail for hours at a time. While prosecutors allege...
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him. And it may be because of his seemingly generic name: Michael Smith. The ordeal...
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
Warrant issued for Georgia mother after 5-year-old son's body found stuffed in a suitcase
ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana. The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility
ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta allocates 10 acres for new center to fight mental health crisis
ATLANTA — Following scrutiny earlier this month, that one of the wealthiest hospitals in the state wasn't doing enough to address kids' mental health, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced Wednesday it's creating a multi-million dollar center exclusively dedicated to pediatric behavioral and mental health. Children's Healthcare said with the...
Sen. Jon Ossoff says more work must be done to Atlanta penitentiary following improvement
ATLANTA — Atlanta's embattled federal penitentiary has made improvements, but the facility is far from meeting the standards Sen. Jon Ossoff has laid out for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he said Wednesday. Following a 10-month investigation into corruption, abuse, and misconduct at the U.S. penitentiary, Georgia's U.S. Senator...
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
Sheriff Victor Hill trial: The colorful antics of ‘The Crime Fighter’
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted Wednesday following a federal civil rights trial, has long been known for ...
Video shows possible suspects in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming gathering
ATLANTA — New video released by Atlanta Police shows likely suspects in a recent shooting near the library that serves the Atlanta University Center. At least four people were injured in the shooting on October 16, where people gathered to celebrate Clark Atlanta University's homecoming. The victims included two...
Repeat offender arrested again for large amount of drugs, stolen guns
ATLANTA — Police arrested a man with a long track record after they said he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and guns. On Oct. 20, police searched the home of Dwayne Hanks. Officers say they found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cookware and other devices.
1 hurt after shooting near KFC along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, APD says
ATLANTA — One person was hurt after a shooting near a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food restaurant along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. APD said one person was shot at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The location is not far...
Attorney for ex-DeKalb commissioner: ‘It was not a bribe’
Ask her attorney, and Sharon Barnes Sutton was the victim here....
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1