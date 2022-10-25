ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana. The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO