Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Warrant issued for Georgia mother after 5-year-old son's body found stuffed in a suitcase

ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana. The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
