Saint Louis, MO

Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

St. Louis010—1 First Period_1, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Nurse, Foegele), 6:07. Penalties_Murray, EDM (Tripping), 7:15; Acciari, STL (Hooking), 10:05. Second Period_2, St. Louis, O'Reilly 1 (Schenn, Faulk), 19:55 (pp). Penalties_Faulk, STL (Tripping), 8:39; Kane, EDM (Slashing), 18:11. Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (Hyman, McDavid), 13:44. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 3 (Draisaitl,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville,...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Canadiens get D Beaudin from Blackhawks for C Hills

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for center Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 games over three seasons for Chicago. The Quebec native was the 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2

Anaheim110—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 4 (Terry, Kulikov), 14:25. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Paul, Perbix), 17:18. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Myers, Hedman), 18:44. Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 8:10. Second Period_4, Anaheim, Terry 4, 16:39. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Tripping), 3:33. Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hagel 3 (Sergachev, Colton), 15:33...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)

The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Rangers000—0 N.Y. Islanders012—3 Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Pageau, Pulock), 8:44. Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Pelech, Barzal), 5:37. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 2 (Pelech, Pageau), 15:22. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 17-12-12_41. N.Y. Islanders 8-12-9_29. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of...
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Kings and Jets take the ice in Western Conference action

Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets in Western Conference play. Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 22-18-4 at home last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGRZ TV

Sabres streak ends in Seattle

SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak

Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
NEWARK, NJ
KELOLAND

Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians

MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109. TORONTO (119) Anunoby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.

