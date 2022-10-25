Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
Progressive Rail Roading
CN's Q3: New revenue, operating income records
CN yesterday reported record third-quarter revenue of CA$4.5 billion, a 26% increase, and record operating income of CA$1.9 billion, a 44% increase from results in the same period a year ago. The Class I attributed the revenue gain mainly to higher fuel surcharge revenue driven by higher fuel prices, freight...
streetwisereports.com
CRO Firm's Shares Rise on Q3 Earnings and Growth Prospects
After U.S. markets closed for trading Monday afternoon, global clinical contract research organization (CRO) Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP:NASDAQ), a full-service provider of clinical trial development services, announced financial results for Q3/22 ended September 30, 2022. The company reported that during Q3/22, revenue increased by 29.8% year-over-year to US$383.7 million, compared...
Ryder Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By All Its Segments
Ryder System, Inc R reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $3.04 billion, beating the consensus of $3.00 billion. Adjusted EPS of $4.45 beat the consensus of $3.65. Operating revenue increased by 18% Y/Y to $2.35 billion. Revenue by segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) $1.58 billion (+10% Y/Y),...
LKQ Reports Q3 Revenue Below Street View; Tightens FY22 Forecast
LKQ Corp LKQ reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.9% year-on-year to $3.10 billion, missing the consensus of $3.21 billion. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 41.1%. Operating margin remained flat at 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter declined 5.3% to $358 million.
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Beats Topline Expectations
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock rose 0.74% (As on October 27, 11:55:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3, the company made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from the L4 advanced driver assistance systems being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 technology. Earlier, Argo AI had been unable to attract new investors. Accordingly, the company recorded a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3. The results were influenced by two things Ford signaled in mid-September: 1) supply shortages that left about 40,000 “vehicles on wheels” – built, but awaiting needed parts – in inventory at the end of September and 2) about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. Ford expects to complete the vehicles and sell them to dealers during Q4. Ford’s third-quarter operating cash flow was $3.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion, reflecting strong automotive cash generation. The company ended the quarter with cash and liquidity of $32 billion and $49 billion, respectively.
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
freightwaves.com
Forward Air sees further growth in 2023 as macro cools
Asset-light transportation provider Forward Air continues to beat and raise expectations. The company’s outlook for the fourth-quarter and 2023 calls for continued revenue growth and stable margins even as the freight economy cools. Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.93, 3 cents better than the consensus...
The North Face Drives Growth for VF Corp. in Q2
Despite an overall revenue decline for VF Corp. in the second quarter, The North Face is showing signs of promise. The maker of brands such as Vans, The North Face and Timberland on Wednesday reported revenues of $3.1 billion in the second quarter, marking a 4% decline. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.73, down 34% and in line with analysts expectations, according to Yahoo. By brand, Vans revenue declined by 13% to $1 billion in Q2 and The North Face revenues were $1 billion, up 8% (or 14% in constant dollars). This marks the outdoor brand’s second largest quarter in history. In...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
Yahoo!
Spotify stock sinks another 13% post-earnings as investors digest declining margins
Spotify (SPOT) stock continued to sink on Wednesday following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings results. Shares were down 13% as of the market close, with analysts from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Pivotal Research, and Jefferies, among others, all slashing their price targets on the stock. So far in 2022, shares of the music-streaming giant have tumbled by more than 63%.
Recap: Forward Air Q3 Earnings
Forward Air FWRD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Forward Air beat estimated earnings by 1.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $90.40 million from the same...
Google Stock Skids As Digital Ad Sales Retreat Clips Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slumped firmly lower Wednesday after the Google parent company posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks to slowing ad sales growth that echoed the warning last week from messaging ap maker Snap (SNAP) . Google said revenues from YouTube, its signature non-search platform, fell 2% to around $7.07...
NASDAQ
Crown Holdings (CCK) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q3
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. The bottom line slumped 28% year over year and also fell short of the company’s guidance of $1.75-$1.85. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings from continuing operations...
Recap: World Acceptance Q2 Earnings
World Acceptance WRLD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. World Acceptance posted an EPS of $-0.2. Revenue was up $13.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: CACI International Q1 Earnings
CACI International CACI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CACI International beat estimated earnings by 1.63%, reporting an EPS of $4.36 versus an estimate of $4.29. Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same...
Aviation International News
Supply Chain Weighs on Textron Aviation Q3 Deliveries
Supply-chain issues weighed on Textron Aviation’s deliveries of Cessna Citation business jets and Beechcraft King Air turboprops in the third quarter, leading to lower revenue in the three-month period. According to parent company Textron’s third-quarter earnings report released today, Textron Aviation delivered 39 jets and 33 turboprops in the quarter, down from 49 jets and 35 turboprops in the same period a year ago.
