Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
WMUR.com
West Stewartstown man indicted on murder charges in shootings of pair in Gorham
GORHAM, N.H. — A West Stewartstown man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the deaths of two people in Gorham. Craig Keville, 33, is accused of shooting Holly Banks, 28, and Keith LaBelle, 42, to death at a home on Main Street on April 27.
Mexico man pleads not guilty to murder charge in shooting death of stepson
MEXICO, Maine — A Mexico man pleaded not guilty Monday to intentional or knowing murder in connection with the shooting death of his 27-year-old stepson, Nicholas Trynor, on Aug. 6. Thomas Tellier appeared in Oxford County Superior Court. He remains held without bail. Tellier reportedly told police Trynor had...
WPFO
Shapleigh man accused of stealing refrigerator from home
SHAPLEIGH (WGME) -- The York County Sheriff's Office says a Shapleigh man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a refrigerator from an unoccupied home. Police were called around 6 a.m. for a reported burglary on Royal Coachman Way in Shapleigh. When police arrived, they found that the home had been...
Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, New Hampshire. — A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities. Around 7:15 a.m., a U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a guardrail on Route 101 in Raymond and then fled the scene, police say. The driver of...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after police pursuit across major Seacoast roads, police say
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man is in custody after allegedly leading state police on an hour-long chase through several Seacoast towns Thursday morning that reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Police said Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he crashed...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
newscentermaine.com
Community remembers teen who died in Gorham motorcycle crash
Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash. He recently graduated from high school at Oxford Hills.
WMUR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus on road in Gorham, Maine
GORHAM, Maine — An 18-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle into a school bus in Gorham, Maine, officials said. Investigators said Casey Southworth rear-ended the bus while it turned off Route 202 on Tuesday afternoon. The motorcycle then hit another vehicle. Officials say a high school field hockey...
WMTW
Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call about a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 p.m Wednesday. Blake's body was taken to the medical examiner's office and his death was ruled a homicide.
Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store
WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing teen, seeks public’s help in locating her
Ariana Montgomery, 14, of Morrill, was last seen on October 14 in Orland. Montgomery left the residence with an unidentified friend and has not returned home. Montgomery has been in communication with family via Snapchat, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Montgomery stated she was with a friend on a moose hunt, the S.O. said, in a news release.
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
coast931.com
Police respond to crash involving two vehicles carrying students in New Gloucester
No one was seriously injured when two vehicles carrying students crashed in New Gloucester. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Lewiston Road at Gloucester Hill Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. 77-year-old Norman Davis of Poland was behind the wheel of an Auburn School Department vehicle...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Driver accused of OUI after car found submerged in Peabody Pond
SEBAGO, Maine — Sebago Fire Department responded to a call of a submerged car at the Peabody Pond boat launch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Sebago Fire Chief Phil Strike, one person was out of the water when first responders arrived. Steve Gorham, patrol sergeant with the Cumberland...
Comments / 0