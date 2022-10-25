ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

Percentages: FG .444, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Reaves 2-3, Ryan 2-3, James 2-8, Nunn 1-4, Walker IV 1-6, Davis 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, Jones, Walker IV). Turnovers: 14 (James 8, Nunn 3, Brown Jr., Reaves,...
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131

Percentages: FG .495, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Washington 4-8, McDaniels 3-3, Maledon 2-2, Bouknight 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayward, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Thor). Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 2, Plumlee...
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

Percentages: FG .432, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Banchero 3-5, Bol 1-2, Ross 1-3, Anthony 1-5, K.Harris 0-1, Okeke 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, F.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banchero 2, Bol 2, Anthony, F.Wagner). Turnovers: 16 (F.Wagner 5, Anthony 3, Banchero 3, Carter...
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

Percentages: FG .457, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Johnson 5-10, McDermott 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Sochan 2-6, Collins 1-2, Jones 1-3, Roby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Sochan). Turnovers: 16 (Bates-Diop 3, Collins 3, Johnson 3, Poeltl 2, Jones, Langford, McDermott, Roby, Sochan). Steals:...
Utah 109, Houston 101

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Mathews 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Tate 1-1, Eason 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 19 (Porter Jr. 5, Nix 4, Garuba...
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Chicago 124, Indiana 109

INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
