The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing
Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
BROOKLYN (99) Durant 10-23 12-13 33, O'Neale 4-13 0-0 12, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Irving 9-21 9-10 27, Simmons 2-7 0-2 4, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Watanabe 2-2 0-0 5, Sharpe 1-3 1-2 3, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 1-1 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 24-30 99.
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
Percentages: FG .444, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Reaves 2-3, Ryan 2-3, James 2-8, Nunn 1-4, Walker IV 1-6, Davis 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, Jones, Walker IV). Turnovers: 14 (James 8, Nunn 3, Brown Jr., Reaves,...
N.Y. Knicks 134, Charlotte 131
Percentages: FG .495, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Washington 4-8, McDaniels 3-3, Maledon 2-2, Bouknight 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hayward, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Thor). Turnovers: 15 (Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 2, Plumlee...
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Percentages: FG .432, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Banchero 3-5, Bol 1-2, Ross 1-3, Anthony 1-5, K.Harris 0-1, Okeke 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, F.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banchero 2, Bol 2, Anthony, F.Wagner). Turnovers: 16 (F.Wagner 5, Anthony 3, Banchero 3, Carter...
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
Percentages: FG .457, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Johnson 5-10, McDermott 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Sochan 2-6, Collins 1-2, Jones 1-3, Roby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Sochan). Turnovers: 16 (Bates-Diop 3, Collins 3, Johnson 3, Poeltl 2, Jones, Langford, McDermott, Roby, Sochan). Steals:...
Utah 109, Houston 101
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Mathews 3-5, Smith Jr. 2-6, Gordon 2-7, Green 2-9, Tate 1-1, Eason 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2, Nix 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 19 (Porter Jr. 5, Nix 4, Garuba...
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
INDIANA (109) Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 3-4 17, Hield 8-16 2-3 25, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-11 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 19-24 109.
Cleveland Cavaliers respond to J.B. Bickerstaff’s fiery, curse-filled halftime speech in win over Orlando
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was miffed. More so than usual. Only this time it wasn’t at the officiating crew, who tends to get an earful from the fiery Bickerstaff on a nightly basis. Bickerstaff’s target: His team, following a halfhearted first-half effort. “I...
