Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have cycled through a bevy of temporary quarterback solutions. From Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the Colts have turned to aging veterans to provide a short-term “Band-Aid” to the quarterback position. Matt Ryan, the latest veteran in the Colts quarterback carousel, has struggled mightily this year with nine interceptions and eleven fumbles and the Colts are currently the 4th worst scoring offense in the NFL. With Ryan’s struggles this year, the Colts have finally decided to rip off the “Band-Aid” and turn to second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their starter going forward.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO