Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
Sam Ehlinger: Ripping Off the Band-Aid
Since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, the Colts have cycled through a bevy of temporary quarterback solutions. From Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the Colts have turned to aging veterans to provide a short-term “Band-Aid” to the quarterback position. Matt Ryan, the latest veteran in the Colts quarterback carousel, has struggled mightily this year with nine interceptions and eleven fumbles and the Colts are currently the 4th worst scoring offense in the NFL. With Ryan’s struggles this year, the Colts have finally decided to rip off the “Band-Aid” and turn to second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their starter going forward.
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such...
Colts bench former MVP Matt Ryan for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.
Colts turn to Sam Ehlinger at QB against Commanders
It was supposed to be a referendum game: the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts wanted versus the one they discarded. But instead of a matchup between Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz on Sunday, it will be Sam Ehlinger of Indianapolis (3-3-1) against Tyler Heinicke of visiting Washington (3-4). Ehlinger, who is...
