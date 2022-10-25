Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments

Pierre Suu/Getty Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Unless you've been away from the internet for the last two weeks or so, you've likely heard about all of the intensifying controversy surrounding Kanye West.

The rapper has been under extreme criticism after social media posts and statements that many see as anti-semitic and hate speech.

Most notably, West said in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE." This led Twitter to lock West's account, and many brands and organizations are cutting ties with him.

Now, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has finally spoken out against West's comments, writing on Twitter, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

The statement from Kardashian comes after she was called out by singer Boy George on his Instagram.

He said, "I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f-----g comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be."

It's unclear if Kardashian's statement is in direct response to this criticism or simply a reaction to the entire controversy.

Khloe Kardashian also tweeted a response, posting an image saying, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," which appears to have started with Jessica Seinfeld, an author and entrepreneur and wife of Jerry Seinfeld. The couple is Jewish and very proud of their heritage.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is Jewish, added to the shared sentiment, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt.

Amy Schumer, another prominent Jewish celebrity, also tweeted the statement from Seinfeld, calling on people, Jewish or not, to speak out, adding, "If you don’t know what to post. Let’s start with this. Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don’t know the holocaust happened. Stand up. #neveragain ⁦@JessSeinfeld."

Many more influential people and celebrities are also speaking out against the anti-semitic comments from West.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West's comments, tweeting, "The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has."

Singer-songwriter Malynda Hale pointed out how West's words are already spawning more hate across the country, as many white supremacists have come out in support of his claims.

Deadline reported that CAA dropped him as a client, Balenciaga will no longer work with him, via CNN, and the West-centered documentary that was in development is canceled.

Now, many are putting pressure on Adidas, which has a partnership with him, to also drop West.

Jamie Lee Curtis called out the company, tweeting, "@adidas #sayingnothingisIMPOSSIBLE."

As did Kat Dennings, "The world is watching, @adidas."

Political commentary reporter Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted about Adidas' inaction, writing, "It really is incredible that Kanye West could say, 'I can say anti-Semitic things and @adidas can't drop me,' and Adidas chooses to do exactly that. Their silence says it all."

Only time will tell what Adidas and other partners choose to do in regard to West's increasingly dangerous statements.