3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
ocsportszone.com
It’s battle of undefeated teams as Cypress and Crean Lutheran meet for league title
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman leads his squad in a game last season. (Photo courtesy Cypress football). It all comes down to one game Thursday night for the Empire League championship as two undefeated teams, Cypress and Crean Lutheran, clash for the league title. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Crean...
ocsportszone.com
Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tourney tips off Nov. 14 at Santa Ana High School
Santa Ana High School will be the site of the annual Luis Macias Tournament. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). The annual Luis Macias Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament will feature 12 teams competing from Nov. 14-19 at Santa Ana High School, according to Saints first-year head coach Zach Johnson.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field at week nine football games
A member of the Corona del Mar drum corps performs while hoisted high by a team of Sea King cheerleaders. ( Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fans turned out in big numbers for high school football games in week nine and Orange County teams were also supported by cheerleaders and band members.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night
Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
La Verne, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ocsportszone.com
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
ocsportszone.com
Four Orange County boys water polo teams still No. 1 in CIF rankings
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams continue to be ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. JSerra is first in Division 1, Dana Hills No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran atop Division 4.
Huskies Revisit Mater Dei High and Offer 10th Monarchs Player
Wide receiver Marcus Harris receives UW scholarship proposal.
ESPN
Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move
SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
newportbeachindy.com
Reception at Balboa Bay Resort and Golf Tournament at Monarch Beach Links Raises $290K for Speech and Language Development Center
Hosted by Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC), the 44th Annual Dick Gorrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $290,000 for the nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and adults with special needs in the areas of language, learning and behavior. It was the highest-grossing event in the tournament’s...
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
localocnews.com
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
newsantaana.com
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op to Open Store in Laguna Hills, Calif. in Fall 2023
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Laguna Hills, California in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
