17-year-old confesses to shooting toward HPD officer who was taunted in Gulfton area, police say
Investigators said as the officer walked toward the suspects, they gestured to him to keep coming before multiple shots were fired.
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Dog shot 50 times with pellet gun in Cleveland starts road to recovery
Immediately after she was found, Violet went into surgery to prevent a growing infection that could have possibly killed her. Now, with just three legs, she's starting to feel some relief.
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
iheart.com
Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy
A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
fox26houston.com
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
Texas Boy Fatally Shoots Brother While Playing With Gun: 'Tragic Situation'
The 8-year-old sibling was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Click2Houston.com
Man who fatally shot Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop sentenced to death
HOUSTON, Texas – Punishment has been decided for the man found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Robert Solis has been sentenced to death. His recent conviction came more than three years after he was first arrested and charged...
KBTX.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Jury finds New Caney boat shop owner guilty of roommate's 2019 murder
A jury gave him the max sentence -- life in prison. The 58-year-old claimed the shooting was an accident, but officials said he had a history of threatening to kill people.
KFDM-TV
Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
cw39.com
Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
2 suspects wanted for robbing man in west Houston driveway after he drew money from ATM, HPD says
A man who was robbed outside his home says he believes he was followed home after drawing money from a Chase bank ATM.
