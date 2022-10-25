ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy

A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for home invasion suspects

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in an armed home invasion early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a home in 10700 block of Joann Street in Willis on Monday around 1 a.m. The victims said two men entered the house with handguns, held the homeowners at gunpoint, and stole multiple items from the house.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
HUMBLE, TX

